Horiguchi'sEar said: That's more than enough, and I say that as someone who's served Click to expand...

HE, First things first, Thank You For Your Service !

​

Personally spent Many Hours cramped in line at V.A. hospitals in NC that were over-crowded with elderly Veterans in need of help - Only available there. Some spent hours in line needing a prescription refill that couldn't be done by phone...F'n Bull$hit to the max!Wish we spent more on our Veterans than for people with no US ties at all.