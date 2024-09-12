Elections 2023 Had Only $3 Billion Spent On Helping Veterans

Our Veterans Get Much Less Financial Help Than They Need.
We need to get our representatives to do more.
 
Did you count mandatory spending? Maybe you looked at the shortfall legislation? Because it looks like the mandatory spending is much more and had been going up recently.


The total 2025 request for VA is $369.3 billion, a $32.9 billion (+9.8%) increase above the 2024 .This includes a discretionary budget request of $134.0 billion, a $8.9 billion (-6.2%) decrease below 2024, including $4.4 billion from Medical Care Collections and $307
million from the Recurring Expenses Transformational Fund (Transformational Fund, or RETF2).

The 2025 mandatory funding request is $235.3 billion, an increase of $41.8 billion or 21.6% above 2024. The 2025 mandatory funding includes $210.6 billion in traditional benefits to Veterans, plus$200 million for Major Medical Facility leases and $24.5 billion for the Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund (TEF).
 
I mean the VA budget was 182 billion dollars for 2024. Does that not count? I'm not saying we can't do more to help those that are veterans, but this seems misleading.
 
HE, First things first, Thank You For Your Service !
Personally spent Many Hours cramped in line at V.A. hospitals in NC that were over-crowded with elderly Veterans in need of help - Only available there. Some spent hours in line needing a prescription refill that couldn't be done by phone...F'n Bull$hit to the max!

Wish we spent more on our Veterans than for people with no US ties at all.
 
A major part of the problem was that most of the money was being wasted relying on legacy systems. Now, they are starting to use a system made by Oracle Cerner. That system should help with efficiency considerably once it starts to get implemented better. The government was just throwing cash at the issue for years, and nothing was changing outside of more staffing positions
 
Seriously? That seems high but looking into it, comes out too roughly 10k per vet. Not sure what the VA does or how it allocates funds
 
Ever been to Any VA building, Anywhere? Those care centers, and the many salaries of "military only doctors" and what seemed to me as unfriendly zombie-like staff are included in the "Veteran Care" allocated budget.

Our Vets risked, and in some cases gave, their lives to support America. It deeply pains me that foreigners are housed while our homeless Veterans are destitute on the streets. Immigrants, Especially Illegal immigrants, handed multiple times more of our tax dollars than veterans should be a criminal and treasonous government act.
 
There needs to be an internal audit and restructuring of the VA. They need to take all those drug pushing glorified pharmaceutical sales reps and shit can them.
 
3 billion? How many homeless vets you got???
 
Apparently the government doesn't pay out pensions or something lol
 
What programs would you propose for vets that don't already exist? And you realize the US pays out almost $200 billion in retirement benefits every year for vets?
 
The money is being used for more pressing matters... Getting the illegals comfortable in their new country...

We will soon have the most strawberries of all time!
 
We're the capitalist top dog, we can't let something like failing replacement rate ruin things
 
