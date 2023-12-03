2023 College Football Playoffs Discussion ***National Champion Michigan Wolverines*** Transfer Portal

UFC 297 The Aftermath
Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama have been selected by the College Football Playoff committee to vie for the national championship, leaving out Florida State -- the first time in CFP history an undefeated Power 5 champion failed to finish in the top four.

The Seminoles finished fifth despite going 13-0 and winning an ACC championship Saturday night, down to its third-string quarterback after injuries to starter Jordan Travis (leg) and backup Tate Rodemaker (concussion). Defending national champion Georgia (No. 6), another team with a compelling argument for playoff inclusion, is also on the outside looking in.

Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama reach CFP

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will play in the College Football Playoff. Two-time defending national champion Georgia and unbeaten ACC champion Florida State were left out of the playoff.
Holy fuck LSU fans are melting almost as badly as FSU fans. Good grief.
 
And we actually supported them joining at the time too. Only for them to turn on us like Ole did to Dusty.
That’s fine. It was a strategic decision back then before there was a playoff system. Back then, it made sense.


Regarding the article you posted, I read the same one. Where in the article did it say the ACC schools agreed with the ACC commissioner? Maybe I missed it.

Edit: I do agree it’s a pussy move every time a school talks about “academic standards” in college football. I’m still pissed the Ivy League pussied up all those years ago.
 
Texas Longhorns - Big 12 Champs , Lineal SEC Champs

 
Does that make Oklahoma lineal Big 12 and SEC Champs?
Nope. They lost to Oklahoma St... and we won it back from Oklahoma St..

It won’t mean shit next year going to 12 teams, but the morons who thought 4 teams were enough with 5 power conferences should’ve been shot.
 
Lol, I must have been sleeping. JMU lost their coach and Star QB after all the hoopla to get into a bowl game?

Air Force is gonna run them out the stadium.
 
It won’t mean shit next year going to 12 teams, but the morons who thought 4 teams were enough with 5 power conferences should’ve been shot.
8 seems like a sweet spot.

12 feels like too many, but the non-SEC/BIG10 conferences knew that the #2 SEC/BIG team would make it every year with 8, so they pushed for 12 so that each P5 conference could have two teams.
 
That’s fine. It was a strategic decision back then before there was a playoff system. Back then, it made sense.


Regarding the article you posted, I read the same one. Where in the article did it say the ACC schools agreed with the ACC commissioner? Maybe I missed it.

Edit: I do agree it’s a pussy move every time a school talks about “academic standards” in college football. I’m still pissed the Ivy League pussied up all those years ago.
At the end of the 93 season, 1 loss FSU got to play Nebraska over 1 loss ND despite losing head to head.
At the end of the 2000 season, 1 loss FSU got to play OU over 1 loss Miami despite losing head to head.

If the 12 team CFP existed:

#9 Mizzou @ #8 Oregon (winner plays @ #1 Michigan)
#12 Liberty @ #5 FSU (winner plays @ #4 Bama)
#10 Penn St @ #7 Ohio St (winner plays @ #2 Washington)
#11 Ole Miss @ #6 UGA* (winner plays @ #3 Texas)

*rematch (UGA won 52-17 at home)
 
If the 12 team CFP existed:

#9 Mizzou @ #8 Oregon (winner plays @ #1 Michigan)
#12 Liberty @ #5 FSU (winner plays @ #4 Bama)
#10 Penn St @ #7 Ohio St (winner plays @ #2 Washington)
#11 Ole Miss @ #6 UGA* (winner plays @ #3 Texas)

*rematch (UGA won 52-17 at home)
I better not have to enter some lottery like I do for SEC championship and bowl games. If Bama gets a home playoff game, that's part of my season tickets!
 
@My Spot I have this false childhood memory that FSU was in the SEC for 1 year (1979 or 1980).

In 1979 they played 4 SEC teams. I probably read that in SI at the school library and assumed they were in the SEC :rolleyes:
 
