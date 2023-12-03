2023 College Football Playoffs Discussion ***National Champion Michigan Wolverines*** Transfer Portal

KowboyMMA
UFC 297 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 78,197
- Reaction score
- 99,170
Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama have been selected by the College Football Playoff committee to vie for the national championship, leaving out Florida State -- the first time in CFP history an undefeated Power 5 champion failed to finish in the top four.
The Seminoles finished fifth despite going 13-0 and winning an ACC championship Saturday night, down to its third-string quarterback after injuries to starter Jordan Travis (leg) and backup Tate Rodemaker (concussion). Defending national champion Georgia (No. 6), another team with a compelling argument for playoff inclusion, is also on the outside looking in.
The Seminoles finished fifth despite going 13-0 and winning an ACC championship Saturday night, down to its third-string quarterback after injuries to starter Jordan Travis (leg) and backup Tate Rodemaker (concussion). Defending national champion Georgia (No. 6), another team with a compelling argument for playoff inclusion, is also on the outside looking in.
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama reach CFP
Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will play in the College Football Playoff. Two-time defending national champion Georgia and unbeaten ACC champion Florida State were left out of the playoff.
www.espn.com