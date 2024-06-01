fedorthegoat777 said: Wait, so they arresting people making a film questioning election integrity? Click to expand...

Who got arrested?That mugshot is from 2012.In 2012, the Election Act limited campaign contributions to $5,000 from any individual to any one candidate. In March 2012, D’Souza contributed $10,000 to the Senate campaign of Wendy Long on behalf of himself and his wife, agreeing in writing to attribute that contribution as $5,000 from his wife and $5,000 from him. In August 2012, D’Souza directed other individuals with whom he was associated, namely his assistant and a woman with whom he was romantically involved (the straw donors), to make contributions to Wendy Long’s campaign for the United States Senate (the Long campaign) on behalf of themselves and their spouses that totaled $20,000 with the promise that he would reimburse them for the contributions. Later that same day or the next day, D’Souza, as promised, reimbursed the straw donors $10,000 each in cash for the contributions. When confronted by Ms. Long, D’Souza initially misled the candidate before admitting what he had done.During the plea proceeding today, D’Souza admitted before the court that he caused two close associates to contribute $10,000 each to the Long Campaign with the understanding that he would reimburse them for their contributions and that he did reimburse them. D’Souza also admitted that he knew that what he was doing was wrong and something the law forbids. The court then accepted the guilty plea.Baron von Shitzinpants pardoned him.