Elections 2000 mules: 2000 mules was a lie. We apologize

The producer of the book and movie 2000 mules is apologizing after a settlement with someone they accused of breaking the law. Distancing itself and laying the blame on convicted felon Dinesh Dsouza. Pulling all books and copies of 2000 mules. 2000 mules was used by Trump supporters as evidence that the election was stolen from Trump.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796634041749271001
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796671609836822730
GO8uuS_WEAASgKa
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Wait, so they arresting people making a film questioning election integrity?
Who got arrested?
That mugshot is from 2012.

Dinesh D’Souza Pleads Guilty in Manhattan Federal Court to Campaign Finance Fraud


In 2012, the Election Act limited campaign contributions to $5,000 from any individual to any one candidate. In March 2012, D’Souza contributed $10,000 to the Senate campaign of Wendy Long on behalf of himself and his wife, agreeing in writing to attribute that contribution as $5,000 from his wife and $5,000 from him. In August 2012, D’Souza directed other individuals with whom he was associated, namely his assistant and a woman with whom he was romantically involved (the straw donors), to make contributions to Wendy Long’s campaign for the United States Senate (the Long campaign) on behalf of themselves and their spouses that totaled $20,000 with the promise that he would reimburse them for the contributions. Later that same day or the next day, D’Souza, as promised, reimbursed the straw donors $10,000 each in cash for the contributions. When confronted by Ms. Long, D’Souza initially misled the candidate before admitting what he had done.

During the plea proceeding today, D’Souza admitted before the court that he caused two close associates to contribute $10,000 each to the Long Campaign with the understanding that he would reimburse them for their contributions and that he did reimburse them. D’Souza also admitted that he knew that what he was doing was wrong and something the law forbids. The court then accepted the guilty plea.

Baron von Shitzinpants pardoned him.
 
One felon helping another felon out. How surprising...
 
The producer of the book and movie 200 mules is apologizing after a settlement with someone they accused of breaking the law. Distancing itself and laying the blame on convicted felon Dinesh Dsouza. Pulling all books and copies of 200 mules. 200 mules was used by Trump supporters as evidence that the election was stolen from Trump.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796634041749271001
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796671609836822730
GO8uuS_WEAASgKa
Wait what? Convicted felon, fake Christian adulterer, and serial liar Dinesh D'Souza was misleading rubes. I'm shocked!!!
I'm sure no one on this site bought this nonsense though. right....?
 
aitkenmike said:
Wait what? Convicted felon, fake Christian adulterer, and serial liar Dinesh D'Souza was misleading rubes. I'm shocked!!!
I'm sure no one on this site bought this nonsense though. right....?
Oh there have been a few...


N13 said:
The mule with the dog.
The guy who visited 38 drop boxes in one night.
The list will fill itself out with msm propaganda
Skitzo said:
If you are unsure whether there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, Watch “2000 mules”. It will erase all doubts.
Omni1 said:
This documentary ends the debate. No Libtard has been able to refute it. They see 2000 Mules & react the same way a vampire reacts to a Holy Cross. They hiss & sneer then run away in fear. This is easily my new favorite documentary. I love it!
Omni1 said:
@idrankyourbeer Chuckle. 2000 Mules is a documentary Plucky. You obviously have not watched it.
Omni1 said:
Chuckle. 2000 Mules has Libtards like you running for cover. Your only defense is "I've never watched it". It's every Libtards slogan. "Ignorance is strength!" LOL!
SammyJar88 said:
No, it hasn't. Stop lying. I doubt you've watched it or even know what the evidence presented in 2000 Mules shows.
Reffson said:
Read 2000 Mules. You know nothing.
Also that useless idiot @king hippo was constantly pushing it on his now banned @Super_Nintendo account
 
the typo of this thread title really erks me.

2000 mules not 200 mules lol

but yeah everybody knows that this shit was all bogus. if they had any real evidence of crime they would have brought it to a court of law. not to a convicted felon and grifter to place in the fantasy fanfiction section of a movie store, strung between finding nemo and snow white & the election fraud fairy.

they should stick with pinning their conspiracies and bullshit on inanimate objects that do not exist and do not have the means to fight back in court, like chinese thermostats, obama's microwaves, italian satellites, and the ghost of hugo chavez. now look where it got them. their movie is finished. their book is finished. and they would have been fair dinkum fucking ended if the plaintiff would have brought them to court instead of making a settlement.

sometimes it's better just to tell the truth. but that grifty con man never would have been able to fleece a penny out of the maga mules if he would have just told them the truth instead of just splicing a bunch of bullshit together and telling them what they wanted to hear.
 
@N13 what happened man? Didn't you spend years and years doing unbelievable doses of psychedelic drugs to explore the furthest reaches of existence and truth? All so that you could end up going full cultist and buying into obvious and *admitted* lies from standard republican grifters?

This is what LSD showed you? To become a cultist supporter of the most overtly fascist politician in American history? Jesus man.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
the typo of this thread title really erks me.

2000 mules not 200 mules lol

but yeah everybody knows that this shit was all bogus. if they had any real evidence of crime they would have brought it to a court of law. not to a convicted felon and grifter to place in the fantasy fanfiction section of a movie store, strung between finding nemo and snow white & the election fraud fairy.

they should stick with pinning their conspiracies and bullshit on inanimate objects that do not exist and do not have the means to fight back in court, like chinese thermostats, obama's microwaves, italian satellites, and the ghost of hugo chavez. now look where it got them. their movie is finished. their book is finished. and they would have been fair dinkum fucking ended if the plaintiff would have brought them to court instead of making a settlement.

sometimes it's better just to tell the truth. but that grifty con man never would have been able to fleece a penny out of the maga mules if he would have just told them the truth instead of just splicing a bunch of bullshit together and telling them what they wanted to hear.
So, is anyone keeping a tally of all the people who have more or less sacrificed their entire legacies for the Orange turd? Weisselberg is in prison, plus Bannon, Stone, Manafort, Papadopoulos, R. Gates, Navarro, this DeSouza cunt, a dozen lawyers or more, and the list goes on and on.

But Trump is totally innocent everybody. It's a witch hunt LOL
 
