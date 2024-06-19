  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

2 martial arts YouTubers that'll ban anyone questioning their BS in the comment section. One guy says BJJ is preparing him for the end of the world.

Jeremiah Babe says BJJ is preparing him for the end of the world. He's a security guard in California and make fearmongering videos based on ZeroHedge articles he reads.


JB hates it when people mention he's on the BSIS website and it shows his security guard license. He doesn't have a bachelors degree and isn't qualified to give financial advice in California because California requires people to have a bachelors degree to be a financial advisor.

The Ummah Fight Camp guy says that BJJ is dumb because he hates Joe Rogan and white Americans that practice BJJ.

 
This thread reminds me of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015 movie).
 
