1980s vs. 1990s - Which decade had the better music?

Which decade had the better music?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,605
Reaction score
41,264
I think the majority on here think these are the two best decades for music.



 
If you compare top charting hits like in these YouTube compilation videos, the 80's is gonna wipe the floor with the 90's.

If you look at albums, and the broader work of the most acclaimed artists, not necessarily the top charting singles, the 90's trounces the 80's.
 
Madmick said:
If you compare top charting hits like in these YouTube compilation videos, the 80's is gonna wipe the floor with the 90's.

If you look at albums, and the broader work of the most acclaimed artists, not necessarily the top charting singles, the 90's trounces the 80's.
Click to expand...

Yeah that's true, you got a good point.
 
Between the two, the 90s easily. The 70s shits all over both though
 
Both?

80s had its share of cheese and cookie cutter acts just like the 90.
 
I like both decades but would lean towards 90's because of metal and hip hop (Although 80's had great stuff from both genres too it went up a level in the 90's)
 
The 80's hands down. Was just the golden age for metal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
What is the PEAK year/decade for happiness?
2
Replies
37
Views
666
Prefect
Prefect

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,766
Messages
55,305,704
Members
174,730
Latest member
JessieGilmore

Share this page

Back
Top