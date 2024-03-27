1980s vs. 1990s - Which decade had the better music?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
I think the majority on here think these are the two best decades for music.
If you compare top charting hits like in these YouTube compilation videos, the 80's is gonna wipe the floor with the 90's.
If you look at albums, and the broader work of the most acclaimed artists, not necessarily the top charting singles, the 90's trounces the 80's.
Yep . . . or just go with say, 85-95.Both?
80s had its share of cheese and cookie cutter acts just like the 90.