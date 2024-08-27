13 years ago | Anderson Silva's epic performance in UFC's return to Brazil since 1998

tumblr_mk2f7kDB3S1s80fhyo1_r1_400.gifv


Wa3Ipmr.gif




full


#1 P4P Anderson Silva in his prime in Rio de Janeiro | August 27, 2011

Easily the most awesome fighter we've ever seen, coming off front kicking Belfort to hell and the epic Sonnen fight.

Silva avenged an L on his record due to DQ (illegal upkick) in 2006 vs perennial contender Yushin Okami, who had already gotten a title shot 3 years before but broke his hand and Coté took the chance.

This is a top5 win in the MW resume of the greatest MW of all-time. Silva invited the clinch specialist into the clinch and shut him down there, then outjabbed the jabber and entered the Matrix to put away the tough Japanese standout who had only been KOed once in his long career.

Okami was 10-2 in UFC and gave all they could handle to the likes of Rich Franklin, Jake Shields or Nate Marquardt.

It was UFC return to Brazil since 1998 (Wand vs Belfort).
Shogun got his revenge on Griffin and Big Nog knocked out Brendan Shaub in the 1st.

 
