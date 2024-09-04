Other
Jukebox Hero
@Black
- Joined
- May 19, 2010
- Messages
- 7,021
- Reaction score
- 5,056
And I choose to spend it with you degenerates... and also in class.
Shout out to my left kidney for picking up the slack
I don't drink, but if y'all do drink one for me. I'll have smokey my celebration later.
And if I recall correctly, @TeTe is sitting on a hefty pile of years. Congrats to you too all well good sir!
Burn pits and hoes don't mix
Shout out to my left kidney for picking up the slack
I don't drink, but if y'all do drink one for me. I'll have smokey my celebration later.
And if I recall correctly, @TeTe is sitting on a hefty pile of years. Congrats to you too all well good sir!
Burn pits and hoes don't mix