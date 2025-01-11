🚂 ALL ABOARD THE JACOBE SMITH HYPE TRAIN! 🚂 (Undefeated, 1st Round KO, Wrestling Beast!)

INSANE WRESTLING CREDENTIALS :

2x NJCAA National Champion Big 12 Champion at Oklahoma State (the wrestling powerhouse). All-American Honors at the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships.

This guy didn’t just wrestle—he DOMINATED.

: MMA Skills :

He’s taken his world-class wrestling and blended it with violent striking. This man doesn’t just want to wrestle you to death; he’s looking to knock heads off.

Training out of one of the best gyms in the game, surrounded by killers and elite coaches. The sky’s the limit for Jacobe under their guidance.

Jacobe isn’t just skilled—he’s exciting. Every fight, this guy brings it. Whether it’s a highlight KO or rag-dolling fools on the mat, you know you’re getting your money’s worth.

