Kristoff A. King (36) beat father of one Scott Jenks (48) for over an hour before he died outside of St Petersburg bar.
Audio from security footage captured the details of the killing. King can be heard kicking Jenks on the ground for an hour and 19 minutes while Jenks begged for his life, police said.
King, who is Black, called Jenks names like “cracker” and “colonizer” as he kicked him, Constantine said. He asked Jenks, who was white, if he wanted to “die on the ground,” according to police.
https://www.tampabay.com/news/st-pe...-outside-st-petersburg-bar-ends-with-verdict/
