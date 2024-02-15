Crime “F*ck you! F*ck your white life! White motherf*cker !” Man was told as he was beaten to death for 79 mins.

TJMKUEERRBA77PUDLS2ESNXZ44.jpg

GGQKDNdW4AAJlVP

Kristoff A. King (36) beat father of one Scott Jenks (48) for over an hour before he died outside of St Petersburg bar.
Audio from security footage captured the details of the killing. King can be heard kicking Jenks on the ground for an hour and 19 minutes while Jenks begged for his life, police said.
King, who is Black, called Jenks names like “cracker” and “colonizer” as he kicked him, Constantine said. He asked Jenks, who was white, if he wanted to “die on the ground,” according to police.


https://www.tampabay.com/news/st-pe...-outside-st-petersburg-bar-ends-with-verdict/
 
Last edited:
He must have been so drunk he couldnt even defend himself. Getting beaten for over an hour.
 
Copper Burner said:
Yeah, it was the alcohol you sick bastard.
You sound like a victim. Clearly alcohol was involved...a huge proportion of violent crime occurs under the influence of controlled substances. Multiple things can be true at once, another thing for a scholar such as yourself to consider.
 
GtehMVP said:
Imagine if it was the white guy doing the deed while saying similar things. I wouldn't only be hearing about it on a sub forum of an MMA site.
protests everywhere
burnings and lootings
DEI in even more institutions
harsher discrimination against whites in every space
lectures by oprah and the rock
condemnation by the UN
hashtags
bronze statues
 
Lynley Flagler, King’s defense lawyer, said they plan to file an appeal.

She declined to comment on the case, but said King’s family was upset by the verdict

<JagsKiddingMe>

GtehMVP said:
Imagine if it was the white guy doing the deed while saying similar things. I wouldn't only be hearing about it on a sub forum of an MMA site.
This was not long before the BLM riots, so it would have been pretty inconvenient to mention during the "white people are hunting us, let's burn down a Wendy's" summer of love.
 
