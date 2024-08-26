You ever say something s**t?

My late father literally did this. We were at a Diner, He asked her when she was due. Needless to say, i did not eat my soup and sandwich.
 
Indeed I have.

Once at a band rehearsal I called someone a retard right in front of a close friend who has a brother with downs syndrome

I realized it afterwards and felt like such a dick.

I was going to apologize at the next rehearsal but before I had a chance, that friend called someone else a retard.

It turns out, he grew up like me, throwing words around and no one got offended and we could differentiate between talking shit and saying something with ill intent

I got away with that one, but I have learned to pick my words more carefully. Especially the more the world has gotten filled with crybabies looking for shit to be offended about as opposed to the relatively thick skinned folks I grew up with.
 
Tards talk so much shit to other tards it blew my mind when I learned this.
 
I have a german friend who I make nazi and ww2 jokes with. He's actually quite left leaning so it's all a joke. One night he was hanging out at a bar with some other germans who I did not know, and thought it would be funny to greet him with the nazi salut and a "seig heil." The other germans did not like that. I realized I shouldn't make those kind of jokes around people who don't know that's my sense of humor, especially germans.
 
I was at appliance repair store, the owner was a youngish guy and we were shootin the shit, talking about fights, his car etc etc. Nice guy. The lady working the counter was this older looking lady.

During our convo he said he had been running this repair business since high school out of his garage and it kept growing and recently leased the storefront and now it's a family run business. I heard family, and said oh that's great you and your mom, indicating the lady at the counter, get to work together. He says no man, that's my wife.
 

My old shift super comes up a couple years ago and drops this box on my work desk. I say WTF is that? He takes it out of the box, and it's similar to this
Says we need to run our transfer hoses in the plant through it so no one will trip over them. So I go off on a major rant saying “Oh yeah, great fucking idea from this cheap, piece of shit, company. We got roofs leaking, pumps leaking, down to 2 fork trucks that work, centrifuges spraying product out, the bldg's ventillation is shot so half the plant smells like death, but thank fucking god for these things. At least when I’m walking around the cancer clinic in 15 years, I won’t have arthritis in my knee from tripping over a fucking hose. What retard thought of this stupid shit?” So he looked pissed off and walked away.

Next break I’m up front and tell everyone what happened. They say “No way bro…you said that shit to him? Bwahahahahaahaha.” Turns out they were his idea in the 1st place. I was tray dryer bitch for the next few weeks, but at least everyone got a laugh out of it.
 
Not that long ago, I saw someone I hadn't seen in months. He looked good, lost some weight, and just seemed healthy to me. I told him as much and he then told me he had cancer. He died about 2 months later. That's one I think about in bed.
 
Several years ago i was running duct, shit location and work conditions, fucking hot and cramped and itchy. Anyways, i normally do pretty well around people, but there was this older guy that had been doing it for years. He had this thing where he would whistle all damned day, and to make matters worse it was the same few notes all the time.

Well, it was during covid and i was having a shitty day, had to wear the masks and just had enough. I told the guy that i was working with that the whistling was not normal behavior, that it was a nervous tic, and something was seriously fucking wrong with his brain. The dude i said that to turned out to be his son.
 
I'm paranoid about doing this. I went to a BBQ at my sister in laws, one of her friends was coming and she'd just announced her pregnancy, I double checked that she was pregnant and all.

Anyway friend turns up, i do the whole "congratulations" thing and her husband goes "what are you talking about mate, she's not pregnant?". I shit myself for a sec then he laughed, yeah classic stitch up you cunt ha ha
 
