News **UFC 303 Mcgregor/Chandler Not Happening (Now Re-booked For A Different Date) MEGATHREAD**

Latest post:



According to Ariel the UFC are now reaching out to different teams. Poor outlook now on the fight actually happening according to Helwani (I'm not surprised).




MOD EDIT: Quick cliffs

- Fight very much in great limbo
- UFC reaching out for fighters to step in either for Conor or Chandler, or make an entirely new fight
- Ariel suggest that the right thing is for Conor to announce a new date if it's not happening
- Ariel doesn't think O'Malley, Pantoja, Topuria would fight in 2 weeks notice. Islam just fought. Leon is fighting in July. He doesn't think Izzy would fight in short notice as he put up a video starting his training camp. Jon Jones is hurt, Grasso is doing TUF. Zhang Weili might be one of the few options for them.
- Pereira has broken toes and is in Australia but he guess he might want to fight Jiri as the new main event for 303. Coz Jiri just said in an interview last weekend that he got a fight lined up and is just waiting for UFC to announce it.
- Ariel don't feel great on the possibility of it happening. "There's ups, there's downs (in reporting in real time) and right now there's extreme amounts of downs"
 
There's some issue here. I'm guessing Conor wants more money or something stupid.

IMO if the UFC knows that Conor cannot fight, they should be legally required to announce it immediately. If you advertise a fight for weeks when you KNOW that fight will not take place, that should be considered fraud and Dana White should go to prison.
 
If what Ariel was saying was bullshit Dana and/or Conor would emphatically refute his claims.
Exactly, Dana would curse everyone lower than a dog if they said anything that wasn't true. It's really telling from how quiet they've been about the whole thing, the silence speaks volumes.
 
There's some issue here. I'm guessing Conor wants more money or something stupid.

IMO if the UFC knows that Conor cannot fight, they should be legally required to announce it immediately. If you advertise a fight for weeks when you KNOW that fight will not take place, that should be considered fraud and Dana White should go to prison.
It cant be the money. Money would be ironed out well before this.

Esp money of the magnitude Conor makes. They would never have announced this fight if this wasnt already signed and sealed.


Seems an injury is more probable. Maybe leg isnt holding up. Had to cancel the conference because of visible limp.
 
Conor is not fit to fight to fight. And what gives it away for me is the random sparring clips he posts..

The dude is struggling to breath in most of the sparring I've watched.. And people will say " you don't know how many rounds he's done " lol the pace he spars with, with sparring partners that have too much respect for him and are scared of him? He shouldnt be out of breath and breathing that heavily. They going not more than 80% and he's gasping for air in short exchanges. The skill and timing is still there but it doesn't matter if you can't go more than 1 round

I think this training camp convinced him he's done.. I don't think he fights MMA again. I think he just wants to stay relevant and promote his brand to sustain the lifestyle he's living. But him being a fighter is over.
 
