According to Ariel the UFC are now reaching out to different teams. Poor outlook now on the fight actually happening according to Helwani (I'm not surprised).









MOD EDIT : Quick cliffs



- Fight very much in great limbo

- UFC reaching out for fighters to step in either for Conor or Chandler, or make an entirely new fight

- Ariel suggest that the right thing is for Conor to announce a new date if it's not happening

- Ariel doesn't think O'Malley, Pantoja, Topuria would fight in 2 weeks notice. Islam just fought. Leon is fighting in July. He doesn't think Izzy would fight in short notice as he put up a video starting his training camp. Jon Jones is hurt, Grasso is doing TUF. Zhang Weili might be one of the few options for them.

- Pereira has broken toes and is in Australia but he guess he might want to fight Jiri as the new main event for 303. Coz Jiri just said in an interview last weekend that he got a fight lined up and is just waiting for UFC to announce it.

- Ariel don't feel great on the possibility of it happening. "There's ups, there's downs (in reporting in real time) and right now there's extreme amounts of downs"