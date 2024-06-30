There are some misconceptions about the Izzy vs Pereira close kickboxing fights

Until late 2017 Pereira was a gatekeeper, not even close to his prime. He then entered his prime and completely changed his striking style and start dominating everyone in glory. Including taking revenge and knocking out guys like Wilnis and Yousri ( multiple times) after losing to them multiple times in the same period he had those 2 close fights with Izzy. At that time, izzy was top 3 in MW kickboxing, while Pereira was at best a fringe top 10 and a gatekeeper.



Just take a look at Pereira fighting style before and AFTER those 2 kickboxing fights he had against izzy . COMPLETELY DIFFERENT.



In early 2018 he started to use his current fighting style, no more the high guard, tight guard dutch style. He become also much more fluid because of it. This is when he started to dominate everyone and win all of his rematches in devastating fashion, and becoming the first double champ in Glory history.



Also, the only reason why Pereira got rocked in the last second of round 1 in their first UFC fight was because it was only 3 more second left until the end of the round so Pereira decided to press forward aggressively in order to secure the round knowing that even if izzy was to catch him with something, he did not have enough time to finish him off.



Even badly rocked and on autopilot, Pereira still managed to win the second round against Izzy in their first ufc fight.