Protectandserve
They just released the trailer for Space Marine 2 and our man Captain Titus is back in action.
He's now crossed the Rubicon as a Primaris Marine and has been demoted to a LT but still out kicking ass.
Trailer is absolutely badass.
First game was a decade ago but its still fun as hell to play.
