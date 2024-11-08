Rogan had zero Ngannou-Joshua shorts after Ngannou got starched. But a bunch when Ronda got exposed

I made sure to see how Rogan would comment on Ngannous distaster against Joshua and there was nothing to be found. Not the first month and not the second month. I don't watch his full show and never will, just wanted to see youtube shorts... Nothing......zero ....

I I find that curious given that he was quick to post Ronda was overhyped clips when she got trashed. I now take sides with Ronda who felt let down by Rogan. You are right Ronda. He betrayed you. When you were down he wasn't there for you. Only when you were at the top.
 
Ronda was pretty screwed over ver by the whole MMA community

The groupthink virus designated her public enemy #1. And frankly she did not deserve it considering there are legit rapist on the roster that receive less hate
 
Francis isn't part of Joes favorite company the UFC. Joe is team UFC.
 
Is this the best angle you could find to simp for Ronda in 2024? lmao.
 
Why would he wear Ngannou shorts? At least Ronda was pretty.
 
"I made sure to see how Rogan would comment on Ngannous distaster"

also

"I don't watch his full show and never will"

I'm confident TS know what he's talking about anyways.
 
Back then he was talking about Ngannou working at sand mines every podcast, he was talking about that to scientists and politicians lol But he doesn't do that anymore so technically he betrayed his boy!
 
surgeyou1 said:
What the fuck are you talking about lol. Ronda got embarrassed in her own sport.
Click to expand...
She did not "get embarrassed in her own sport". She was professional fighter who lost a professional fight. Something, coincidentally, that you will never do.
 
Ngannou is the type of success story and the type of "human specimen" Joe Rogan creams his jeans for. He's probably been omitted from any and all conversation for a reason. The same reason Ngannou is absent from UFC highlights since his departure.
 
Youtube shorts weren't a thing when Ronda lost to Holly.
 
