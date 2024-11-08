Rogan had zero Ngannou-Joshua shorts after Ngannou got starched. But a bunch when Ronda got exposed

I made sure to see how Rogan would comment on Ngannous distaster against Joshua and there was nothing to be found. Not the first month and not the second month. I don't watch his full show and never will, just wanted to see youtube shorts... Nothing......zero ....



I I find that curious given that he was quick to post Ronda was overhyped clips when she got trashed. I now take sides with Ronda who felt let down by Rogan. You are right Ronda. He betrayed you. When you were down he wasn't there for you. Only when you were at the top.