R.I.P. BIGWAVERIDER The Greatest Sherbro of All Time!

Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
This is the hardest thing I've ever had to write on Sherdog. I still can't even believe this is true. My heart is broken. I haven't stopped crying since I found out. @bigwaverider has passed away. I received an email from his Nephew asking me to call him and after talking to him he told me that our Sherbro and my brother @bigwaverider had passed away.
His family asked me to let you guys know as they know how much we all loved him here and how much he was respected. He helped all of us, he brought joy, and laughter, and would do anything for anybody if they asked.
I want this so much to be some kind of awful joke but I'm afraid it isn't. I'm not going to get into what happened as this is all new and I'm still trying to come to terms with this myself, but I want us to let his family know how much we loved him and how much he means to us all.
I'll get a shoop thread up in a few days so we can send our brother off in the style he deserves. He loved the shoop scene here and it brought him so much joy, he loved it when somebody would contact him and ask him how to start shooping and that is exactly how we met and became great friends.
He was a mentor to me, a true friend and one of the greatest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I consider myself lucky that I got to become such good friends with him over the years.
He taught me so much I don't even know where to begin. I struggled so much but he was always there and when I was too dumb to understand something he was explaining to me (which was all the time) he would take the time to make a video tutorial and make it look and sound so simple.
He was there for me when my Grandad passed and asked me every day how I was doing and went above and beyond to put a smile on my face with his amazing art and kind words.
I'm going to miss him so much and I still can't believe this has happened. I love you brother. Say hello to my Grandad for me in heaven. I'm sure you two will get along.
If you want to post a shoop please do but I will get a thread up for the biggest and best shoop thread that Sherdog has ever seen in a couple of days. I need some time.
Please offer your condolences to his family and let's show them how much he was loved here.
From his nephews:
"Thank you all for the kinda words, My name is Patrick Shaffer, I am @bigwaverider nephew. There is no words to put how gut wrenching this sudden loss is for me and my family. My family and I wanted to let EVERY SINGLE ONE of you know how much you meant to Mike in his life. Birthdays, Holidays didn't matter he always had something to say, or show what he was doing on the site. He dedicated a lot of time here so I felt it was only right to come on here and thank all of you for being the best community there is on the web. He truly dedicated a lot of time here and it meant the world to him. I am deeply saddened by this event but I know his spirit and memory will go on through his art, and I love you guys for that. I also want to say something small to @Arqueto. He spoke so highly of you every time i seen my uncle he loved helping you and seeing your progression . He considered you a dear friend, from the bottom of my heart that you and all of you sherbros for giving my uncle joy and happiness during his time here"
"Hey guys, my name is Adam. @bigwaverider was my uncle and would always tell me about this place and how much he enjoyed his time here. From the time I was a child, he was the one who got me into playing video games and learning the internet. If it wasn't for him I truly wouldn't be who I am today. It's truly amazing reading through this thread and seeing how loved he was by this community. Thank you all for making his time here memorable. All love from the family. RIP Uncle Mike."
From his sister
"This is Brenda , Michaels sister. I am at a loss for words to express how I feel over the passing of my beloved sweet caring generous kind brother. What I can say as this community meant the world to him and your friendship was all love to him. Thank you Arqueto for sharing Mike memory. I know you were all very important to him. I love you all for loving him "
