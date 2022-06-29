R.I.P. BIGWAVERIDER The Greatest Sherbro of All Time!

No. Fucking. Way.



Got damn it.



This has been such a horrible fucking year in regards to long term, kind and selfless Sherbros.



BWR would give you the digital shirt off of his back. He spent so much time helping us with avs and was such a positive presence. I'm gutted.



I really don't even know what to really say. BWR and Grego in only a few months time. I need a fucking beer.



EDIT: I just feel compelled to add to this post to demonstrate how good of a person BWR was. One day a fellow Sherbro admitted openly that he was sick and bed ridden, had no money and was using an old tablet to access Suredawg. BWR being the amazing guy that he was, PM'd me telling me the story, and he and I got together with a few others to kick in some money to purchase the poster a new tablet so he could better enjoy his time while he was here.



To say that BWR was one of the best and most giving people here would probably be an understatement. This is a huge loss for so many people here. Truly. I cannot imagine what his family is going through.