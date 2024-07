Prem Euro 2024 Thread v1: Quarter Finals Edition

I've been telling everyone, the USA is catching up on rugby and cricket. You/they have already improved a lot at football in the last 20 or so years and the next World Cup will be in Canada/USA/Mexico, this year's T20 World Cup is in the USA and the West Indies, and the Rugby World Cup is in the USA in 2031. The next Rugby League World Cup (2025) was booked for the USA as well, but that kind of fell apart and it's been delayed a year and they haven't named the host yet. France was supposed to be hosting, after they cancelled the USA, but something went wrong there as well.If all this continues in a few more years the USA will be no joke in cricket and rugby, as well as in football.