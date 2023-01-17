Power Slap Championship Discussion MEGA THREAD ***Power Slap 6 Friday Feb 9 9pm EST

BEATDOWNS
Power Slap OG
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2009
- Messages
- 64,896
- Reaction score
- 66,983
Power Slap 6 fight card
KO CHris vs Emanuel Muniz
Sheena Bathory vs Jackie Cataline
*full card announcement on the season 2 finale
Road to the title 2 Teams
PS5 fight card
Four Title Fights!
-Super Heavyweight Championship: Layne 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes vs Kalani Vakameilalo*
-Heavyweight Championship: Damien Dibbell (c) vs Nate Burnard
-Light Heavyweight Championship: Ron 'Wolverine' Bata (c) vs Austin 'Turp Daddy Slim' Turpin
-Middleweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) vs Azael 'El Perro' Rodriguez II^
(will replace with event poster)
PS4 fight card
(made by me)
PS3 fight card
PS2 fight card
PS1 fight card
Premier tomorrow night Jan 18
In or Out?
'S
Teams
Ranking
First Matchups
[/SPOILER
KO CHris vs Emanuel Muniz
Sheena Bathory vs Jackie Cataline
*full card announcement on the season 2 finale
Road to the title 2 Teams
PS5 fight card
Four Title Fights!
-Super Heavyweight Championship: Layne 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes vs Kalani Vakameilalo*
-Heavyweight Championship: Damien Dibbell (c) vs Nate Burnard
-Light Heavyweight Championship: Ron 'Wolverine' Bata (c) vs Austin 'Turp Daddy Slim' Turpin
-Middleweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) vs Azael 'El Perro' Rodriguez II^
(will replace with event poster)
PS4 fight card
(made by me)
PS3 fight card
PS2 fight card
PS1 fight card
Premier tomorrow night Jan 18
In or Out?
'S
Teams
Ranking
First Matchups
Last edited: