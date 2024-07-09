Poatan´s losses and grapplers: between the myth and the bullshit

Hello guys. Expert alert: me!

I´m here to talk about UFC Champion Alex Pereira. Talented striker, who has had beating every top non-grappler he faced.

Pereira has shown that a pure Kick Boxer Champion can not only compete with the very best in the UFC but also beat the Champion of the UFC. Witch is very impressive. Not only because UFC is the Elite of the Elite in MMA, but also because Pereira has made his debut in the most prestigious MMA organization in the world in…..2021.

The man became a hero for some sherdoggers. From Unknown to Goat of the Goats. Better than Fedor, better than Jones, better than Ali -neverming Khabib. Even better than Napoleon. Witch makes sense since he represents the man who achieved the “American Dream”. Like Rocky, Godfather, Scarface, Sam Bankman-Frien, etc.

However, we have to look deeper than that. Like a hawk. And, in order to judge some of “Poatan”´s attributes we need also the analyse his gaps.

Let´s start with his 7 losses

Alex Pereira's kickboxing losses came against the following opponents:

1. Artem Vakhitov** - Pereira lost to Vakhitov twice.
2. Yousri Belgaroui** - Pereira lost to Belgaroui once.
3. Jason Wilnis** - Pereira lost to Wilnis once.
4. Simon Marcus** - Pereira lost to Marcus once.
5. Doumbé Cédric** - Pereira lost to Doumbé once.
6. Ali El Ameri** - Pereira lost to El Ameri once.

These opponents account for his seven losses in his kickboxing career.

About his MMA career:

He has one loss against Israel Adesaya by KO and is his only loss.

However, there is an interesting point in Alex MMA UFC´s career. He has never, ever faced a real grappler. In addition, recently he refused to face the natural title contender, Magomed Ankalaev, in favour of the striker Jiri Prochazka ( Pereira had defeated him before). All this facts made everyone with brains suspect that Alex doesn´t have te weapons to beat grapplers and because of that he is avoiding them using the excuse of the “Mission Heavyweight Division”.

So, let´s all talk about this. Like a therapy group for some.
 
I imagine it is harder for taller people to impose a grappling/wrestling strategy when all it takes is one shot at the higher weights and it's easy to get injured grappling.

I think Alex will be sitting pretty in LHW/HW div if he can stop Ankalaev from wrestling him.
 
sandokan83 said:
However, there is an interesting point in Alex MMA UFC´s career. He has never, ever faced a real grappler. In addition, recently he refused to face the natural title contender, Magomed Ankalaev, in favour of the striker Jiri Prochazka ( Pereira had defeated him before). All this facts made everyone with brains suspect that Alex doesn´t have te weapons to beat grapplers and because of that he is avoiding them using the excuse of the “Mission Heavyweight Division”.

So, let´s all talk about this. Like a therapy group for some.
Are we 100% sure Ankalaev didn't get offered the 300/303 fight and turn it down?

If someone gets Alex down and submits him or GnP him , i'll accept it but I'll be damned if I want to see this fun / exciting run ended just to see him get lay and prayed. Alex has saved 2 massive cards , puts on a show every time and put his belt on the line on 2 weeks notice. No way do we get that with a wrestling based champ who likely wants to fight once a year or only in the UAE
 
sandokan83 said:
In addition, recently he refused to face the natural title contender, Magomed Ankalaev, in favour of the striker Jiri Prochazka
Did you post all those useless words just to hide this one lie?

Poatan ain't the one who refused.
 
sandokan83 said:
Hello guys. Expert alert: me!

1. Artem Vakhitov** - Pereira lost to Vakhitov twice.

He has one loss against Israel Adesaya by KO and is his only loss.
Yet you don't seem to be able to read records. Pereira only lost once to Vakhitov. The other Artem he lost to is Levin. He also lost his first MMA fight.
 
