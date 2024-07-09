Poatan´s losses and grapplers: between the myth and the bullshit

Hello guys. Expert alert: me!



I´m here to talk about UFC Champion Alex Pereira. Talented striker, who has had beating every top non-grappler he faced.



Pereira has shown that a pure Kick Boxer Champion can not only compete with the very best in the UFC but also beat the Champion of the UFC. Witch is very impressive. Not only because UFC is the Elite of the Elite in MMA, but also because Pereira has made his debut in the most prestigious MMA organization in the world in…..2021.



The man became a hero for some sherdoggers. From Unknown to Goat of the Goats. Better than Fedor, better than Jones, better than Ali -neverming Khabib. Even better than Napoleon. Witch makes sense since he represents the man who achieved the “American Dream”. Like Rocky, Godfather, Scarface, Sam Bankman-Frien, etc.



However, we have to look deeper than that. Like a hawk. And, in order to judge some of “Poatan”´s attributes we need also the analyse his gaps.



Let´s start with his 7 losses



Alex Pereira's kickboxing losses came against the following opponents:



1. Artem Vakhitov** - Pereira lost to Vakhitov twice.

2. Yousri Belgaroui** - Pereira lost to Belgaroui once.

3. Jason Wilnis** - Pereira lost to Wilnis once.

4. Simon Marcus** - Pereira lost to Marcus once.

5. Doumbé Cédric** - Pereira lost to Doumbé once.

6. Ali El Ameri** - Pereira lost to El Ameri once.



These opponents account for his seven losses in his kickboxing career.



About his MMA career:



He has one loss against Israel Adesaya by KO and is his only loss.



However, there is an interesting point in Alex MMA UFC´s career. He has never, ever faced a real grappler. In addition, recently he refused to face the natural title contender, Magomed Ankalaev, in favour of the striker Jiri Prochazka ( Pereira had defeated him before). All this facts made everyone with brains suspect that Alex doesn´t have te weapons to beat grapplers and because of that he is avoiding them using the excuse of the “Mission Heavyweight Division”.



So, let´s all talk about this. Like a therapy group for some.