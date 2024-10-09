Movies Out of these Back the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (Second half of the movie)

Choose Four.

  • Flux Capacitor / It Works!

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • 1.21 Gigawatts

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Marty Fights Biff to Save Lorraine in School Cafeteria

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Marty Appears As Darth Vader From Planet Vulcan To George

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • I'm Your Destiny / Mcfly vs Biff Fight - Manure

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Not Like I Never parked Before - Lorraine Drinks and Smokes

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • You Leave Her Alone Scene

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Earth Angel Scene

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Johnny B. Goode (Wild Guitar Play)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Marty says goodbye to his parents

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Doc and Marty Last Hug

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hooking Up the Wires

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Doc Gets Saved by the Bullet Proof Vest

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • The New McFly Family

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Ending Scene

    Votes: 2 28.6%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,099
Reaction score
45,600
Continuation to this thread.

Movies - Out of these Back the Future scenes - Which is your 4 favorite? (First half of the movie)

I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing. Opening Scene The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News You're a Slacker Pinheads Audition Save the Clock Tower Biff Wrecked Totaled Car - Insurance Family Dinner | McFly Family...
Flux Capacitor / It Works!


1.21 Gigawatts


Marty Fights Biff to Save Lorraine in School Cafeteria


Marty Appears As Darth Vader From Planet Vulcan To George


I'm Your Destiny / Mcfly vs Biff Fight - Manure


Not Like I Never parked Before - Lorraine Drinks and Smokes


You Leave Her Alone Scene


Earth Angel Scene


Johnny B. Goode (Wild Guitar Play)


Marty says goodbye to his parents



Doc and Marty Last Hug


Hooking Up the Wires


Doc Gets Saved by the Bullet Proof Vest


The New McFly Family


Ending Scene
 
