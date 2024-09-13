Oscar's #clapbackthursdays: PBC fighters are ho's, Canelo's a duck

Update: check post #12 for the latest one

I think this was the original podcast where JMM claims GBP tried to get a cut of his PPV percentage but it's in Spanish.



Boxingego got a hold of an English translation of the statement @00:42 (with a British Mexican accent lol). I think JMM said that if he didn't re-sign with Golden Boy after the Pac fight, Oscar was gonna take a cut of his earnings.



And then Oscar saying JMM is salty because he is having money troubles. Oscar says he always pays the fighters he promotes according to the contract and only got 20% which was a fair deal for the promoter.

 
Changed the title and will try to update weekly.

Oscar says UFC Noche was an amazing production. Turki was an investor in it I think.

He says Dana was a glorified Fertitta errand boy (so true) but praised him for the event.

And lastly, he thinks Canelo x Berlanga was lame and Canelo only wants easy matchups. But didn't he protect Canelo from GGG for some years before they fought?



Apparently the event was far from sold out and viewership was dismal. If the event was on DAZN then you know why.
 
These are the highlight of my week.

I was never really a fan of OLDH but the guy is growing on me. He truly doesn't care what others think about him and that's something to admire.
 
This is the best one yet.


-Hearn is 0-11 against Frank Warren this year. Eddie and Haney were seen in an argument during the AJ-Dubois fight

-Dana White wouldn't work with GBP or Top Rank but would work with the Brits

-Shane Mosley to compete in a celeb boxing match (because he needs the money?)
 


Oscar tears into Hearn's stable's losing streak. Hyan makes an appearance at the end.
 
Silver spoon fed trust fund loser<lol>matchroom is taking a battering, closely followed by boxxer, with queensberry flourishing.
 


-10 years ago, Spence, the Charlos, Wilder all left Golden Boy for PBC because they're traitors
-Oscar says they were all future HOFers but PBC's matchmaking is shit
-Oscar is Canelo's daddy - he should fight Benavidez
 
