This is pretty glorious news to behold, even if subject to some advantageous conditions. I wish @ElKarlo was here to see it. The US shale extraction industry's innovation and resiliency has really been nothing short of awe-inspiring, especially given what it's gone through over the last dozen years: from consistent demonization and inflammatory political rhetoric at home to multiple Saudi-led OPEC pricing wars waged on it to even outright global demand destruction on account of COVID. It's always going to rise from the ashes so long as the product remains fixed and present under the ground, with perpetually more efficient and profitable drilling technology.

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance | OilPrice.com Guyana's meteoric rise as a significant oil producer is reshaping global energy markets, challenging OPEC Plus's dominance, and bolstering its economy.

There's nothing that makes me feel more patriotic than the ability to be self-reliant through scientific and technical innovations, instead of being at the mercy of other countries - anything from medicine (like vaccines) to energy (like oil & gas) to natural resources critical for tech applications (like lithium).OPEC is losing their strangle-hold, possibly permanently. Their marketshare is now the lowest in a decade, whatever production cuts they attempt in the Middle East to shore up prices is quickly offset in the Americas by the U.S, Canada, Brazil, and Guyana (which only took a mere 5 years from first discovery of oil to become a major player in this space):Even more interesting, Brazil is joining OPEC+ next year, but will not comply to any quotas imposed by the cartel, so that's that: