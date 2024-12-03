Nick Diaz vs Sean sherk

I had Sherk winning a primarily boxing fight which is supposed to be Nick's game. However, this is the only fight where both fighters who are famous for their cardio did look gassed, so you know both really wanted this win.
 
There are sherbros saying Sherk would be a BW in modern day lol
 
Sherk didn’t have biceps, he had 2 shoulders on each arm. Nick just 22 years old here. Despite all the gruelling wrestling, Nick didn’t look so much pooped out as fighting with less urgency. Looked like he could’ve hit the gas in the last half of the third and to start teeing off. Maybe it’s just my eyes. Neither guy’s best work but decent fight ya.
 
Nick was probably juiced on weed Sherk was all natty. Unfair fight and Sherk still won.
 
Close fight but Sherk did win IMO. Sherk was like a much faster version of Jake Shields in that his stand-up is non threatening/does virtually no damage but is somehow very effective at throwing people off. However, unlike Shields, Sherk had the lightning fast takedowns to match so his striking really complimented his wrestling to create almost seamless takedowns where the opponent doesn't have time to even think about sprawling. GSP is the only other fighter I have ever seen who could do that so effortlessly.

You can argue that Diaz did more damage but on points, Sherk won this. It's a shame he was around before the lighter weight classes took off because Sherk would have an absolute field day with all of the strikers in modern day.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Close fight but Sherk did win IMO. Sherk was like a much faster version of Jake Shields in that his stand-up is non threatening/does virtually no damage but is somehow very effective at throwing people off. However, unlike Shields, Sherk had the lightning fast takedowns to match so his striking really complimented his wrestling to create almost seamless takedowns where the opponent doesn't have time to even think about sprawling. GSP is the only other fighter I have ever seen who could do that so effortlessly.

You can argue that Diaz did more damage but on points, Sherk won this. It's a shame he was around before the lighter weight classes took off because Sherk would have an absolute field day with all of the strikers in modern day.
Click to expand...
Great post. I thought Nick won but it was a fight I completely forgot happened. Sherk was a beast too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,714
Messages
56,602,202
Members
175,302
Latest member
jmftutorial

Share this page

Back
Top