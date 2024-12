JonnyBonesPharmacist said: The perfect job for a democrat Click to expand...

most republicans at least show up to work so they can sit on their hands and do nothing, but this one was too lazy to even show up at all.for 6 months lol. they sure weren't under any kind of pressure when they were busy doing nothing for 6 months. took 6 months for her fellow republican peers to wonder why she wasn't showing up to work to do nothing, like all the rest of them do. i mean the least she could do is show up to work and screech about hunter biden and the border or whatever while signing her name to vote against any bills that would help the american people.this is a role model republican right here. they literally didn't do shit for the last 6 months and their constituents don't even care. i would say to put her in for a raise but i'm pretty sure congress just decided to do that after passing this weeks house financing bill. it's been hard work for them doing a whole lot of nothing for the last 2 years.i mean its not like congressmen ever really do anything, so i don't see why they just don't bother to work from home, or the nursing home alongside the rest of these senile old fucks in congress.that's kinda gotta be a bit of a blow to the self esteem though. you go missing for 6 months and aint nobody even known you were gone or cared enough to go looking for you.