MMA or Football - Which sport do you prefer watching more? (The Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to this thread.
So which sport?
Please vote, thank you.
What's your three favorite sports to watch nowadays?
Feel free to suggest some sports that should be added to the poll, thank you. Mine are: Hockey MMA Poker
forums.sherdog.com
So which sport?
Please vote, thank you.
@Kowboy On Sherdog @TheNinja @Thrawn33 @FyrFytr998 @'Rocky' @llperez22 @jimjamjammer @CrimsonFan @Possum Jenkins @Michaelangelo @Based God @Razor
@Cuzcatlan @mainevent 140 @ferrisjso @Pliny Pete @Johnnny @Jonathan Utah @khukurikoo @Elvis. @Papachulu @Zer @Spam On Rye @BroRogan @BangBang
@PaddyO'malley @Madmartigains @HomeCheese @Rawex @rikwebb @JaviBrewski @fica
