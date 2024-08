Please no. I've read him talking about his surgeries. He had something like 40 of them. Some seriously bad shit. He had to have a cadaver acl put in that his body rejected. Got a staph infection so bad they had to hook up an iv directly to his heart, etc. Like 7 years ago he was talking about how his hips were so bad he could no longer run.



When you look at his old wrestling videos he was an extremely good athlete. But he was limping around at the end of his MMA career and suffered a bunch of knockouts in a row. His chin looks completely shot.