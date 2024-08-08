Khabib was scared shitless of GSP

MetaIIica
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 428
- Reaction score
- 1,144
Khabib was scared shitless, GSP claims he was willing to fight Khabib at 170, while Khabib wanted it at 155. GSP never fought at 155, and Khabib weighs 190 out of camp.
People always make the Khabib vs GSP comparison but in my opinion it’s set in stone whos better. GSP has a better resume, his style , iq, athleticism is one of the best to counter Khabibs, and Khabib was scared to fight GSP in his weight class he wanted to pull a tank Davis vs Garcia and drain GSP so Khabib had an advantage. The Dagestanis talk a big game but they always want to have advantages any way they can. *cough*islam using ivs in Arabic countries*cough*
