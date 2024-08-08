Khabib was scared shitless of GSP

Apr 14, 2019
Khabib was scared shitless, GSP claims he was willing to fight Khabib at 170, while Khabib wanted it at 155. GSP never fought at 155, and Khabib weighs 190 out of camp.

People always make the Khabib vs GSP comparison but in my opinion it’s set in stone whos better. GSP has a better resume, his style , iq, athleticism is one of the best to counter Khabibs, and Khabib was scared to fight GSP in his weight class he wanted to pull a tank Davis vs Garcia and drain GSP so Khabib had an advantage. The Dagestanis talk a big game but they always want to have advantages any way they can. *cough*islam using ivs in Arabic countries*cough*
 
Jones fighting an old guy in his weight class: Coward!
Khabib rejecting his fathers biggest wish and not fighting an old guy same size as him: GOAT!


But no need to talk about Khabib anymore lol He knows he is not the goat and you can ignore his whores cringe bs.
 
Firstly professional fighters aren't really "afraid" of each other in the sense you're talking about. And GSP is just naturally the bigger guy so its not really a blight on Khabib's legacy that he'd probably beat him.

GSP has more title defenses, but many were boring, Hendrix him beat up and he should've lost that fight, and of course before that he had that bad knockout loss to Serra and was arm barred by Hughes.

Khabib meanwhile had a much shorter run but it was much more exciting. Finishing every title fight in dominant fashion , and left the sport on a high note undefeated with the only blight on his record being a close fight to Gleison Tbau.

GSP is higher on my GOAT list too, but Khabib's close and wanting to fight a larger guy at your own weight is shrewd professionalism with these guys (its prize fighting after all) not fear.

And your comment about Islam and him fighting in Abu Dhabi is just idiotic, cry more that he's the best active LW right now please ha.
 
GSP > Khabib and no amount of delusion from sherdoggers will change that

If he thought he could be the best WW in the world, khabib wouldn't have spent a career struggling to make 155

Dude clearly missed weight against Gaethje.
 
a guy that has losses cant be better than someone who has none.... we've already seen someone was better than GSP by knocking him out and subbing him. no man ever done that to khabib.... come back when GSP is undefeated.
 
