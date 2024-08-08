Khabib was scared shitless of GSP

Firstly professional fighters aren't really "afraid" of each other in the sense you're talking about. And GSP is just naturally the bigger guy so its not really a blight on Khabib's legacy that he'd probably beat him.



GSP has more title defenses, but many were boring, Hendrix him beat up and he should've lost that fight, and of course before that he had that bad knockout loss to Serra and was arm barred by Hughes.



Khabib meanwhile had a much shorter run but it was much more exciting. Finishing every title fight in dominant fashion , and left the sport on a high note undefeated with the only blight on his record being a close fight to Gleison Tbau.



GSP is higher on my GOAT list too, but Khabib's close and wanting to fight a larger guy at your own weight is shrewd professionalism with these guys (its prize fighting after all) not fear.



And your comment about Islam and him fighting in Abu Dhabi is just idiotic, cry more that he's the best active LW right now please ha.