deviake said: I've a feeling it'll be as funny as it will be brutal for Vance. Good fucking luck defending that platform

Vance is a very smooth talker. He has a pattern, though. "Hey, what do you think about Trump's insane claim that Harris' crowds are AI-generated?" "Inflation is bad, and it's all caused by Biden even though it went up in every country as they recovered from the pandemic." My guess is that he'll do that kind of thing well enough at least to convince his supporters that he did OK.