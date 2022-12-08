Update: June 27, 2023

It's Official: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn's SUPERMAN: LEGACY

____________________________________________________

Update: December 14, 2022



SUPERMAN Reboot Written by James Gunn Will Focus on the Younger Years of the Hero; Henry Cavill Not Returning

____________________________________________________

Update: December 7, 2022



Patty Jenkins' WONDER WOMAN 3 Not Moving Forward; BLACK ADAM 2 Is Unlikely; Jason Momoa Possibly to Play Lobo