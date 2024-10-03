Is this a phuck'd up gift idea? ... seeking 2nd opinions from the wise fine gentleman and ladies of Mayberry.

So I am considering the following gift for my father in law.

BUG-A-SALT Yellow 3.0 https://a.co/d/dIu0Hh4

Screenshot_20241002_213146_Amazon Shopping.jpg

They have a shore house, by the nature of how a beach house functions, flies & mosquitos can occasionally find their way inside.

All good, right? Ok, here's the rub.

So here's the catch... my mother in law loves collecting little trinkets and keep sakes, and for some reason which escapes my logic driven brain, insists on placing them in precarious locations throughout her house. As far as I can tell her taste seems to be based on finding the most fragile and delicate items, preferably with odd shapes or features that extend into walkways.

If we go there and they aren't there, the first thing I do is walk around, take pictures of the placements of things, then I have to "kid proof" and "dog proof" the whole house, because heaven forbid you walk up the stairs carrying something or perhaps in the darkness and graze the ceramic angel who was placed with his stupid ass little angle legs protruding into the staircase, then YOU are the asshole and will hear about it for years.


You see where I'm going here?


And I am pretty sure he would actually love this, use it and have fun with it... and you know



*ps - I am in a super weird state of mind today, having had a ketamine infusion treatment this morning with a HEAVY dose after a fairly long time since last treatment,

so it really took my brain for a ride. <Y2JSmirk>
 
So, you want to give him a salt shooter so he can accidentally break the trinkets?

Or, nah?

If nah, then no I do not see where you are going with that.
 
Great gift. Got one for my retired uncle and he sits out by his shed and shoots wood borers all day. If he has a deck outside where he can chill I wouldnt worry about it being used in house too much. Got one myself and they're quite fun to play with.
 
I think it's a fun gift, but then again, when in doubt, you can always give your father in law a scented candle and an iPad
 
I remember when these gimmicks first came out, they seem to have upgraded and gotten much more fancy since then, cost a lot more too
 
Sweater of AV said:
You want your father-in-law to shoot your mother-in-law for putting trinkets around their house?
<BakerNo> ....nah


Let the record state that your boy Jeff does not condone domestic abuse and this thread is not intended as a call to violence ... against people.


These guns would be for killing mosquitos, flies and stupid ass ridiculously overpriced delicate precariously placed trinkets.
 
I actually bought some for my grandparents years ago because they live in a very buggy area and are always complaining about the bugs during the summer. They seemed to get a kick out of them and made use.

I guess the only thing is that they can get messy because they spray table salt. And of course the bugs may leave a small mess on the wall after getting evaporated lol
 
Thank you California... :rolleyes:
ISiHfzm.png
 
You don't trust your father in law to not destroy his wife's precious possessions? And, as I'm pretty sure they've got the bug issue figured out so that they can live comfortably, maybe think of another gift?
 
Kaybee said:
I actually bought some for my grandparents years ago because they live in a very buggy area and are always complaining about the bugs during the summer. They seemed to get a kick out of them and made use.

I guess the only thing is that they can get messy because they spray table salt. And of course the bugs may leave a small mess on the wall after getting evaporated lol
Oh man, she is a neat freak.
That would drive her nuts!!
 
