Is this a phuck'd up gift idea? ... seeking 2nd opinions from the wise fine gentleman and ladies of Mayberry.

So I am considering the following gift for my father in law.
BUG-A-SALT Yellow 3.0 https://a.co/d/dIu0Hh4
They have a shore house, by the nature of how a beach house functions, flies & mosquitos can occasionally find their way inside.
All good, right? Ok, here's the rub.
So here's the catch... my mother in law loves collecting little trinkets and keep sakes, and for some reason which escapes my logic driven brain, insists on placing them in precarious locations throughout her house. As far as I can tell her taste seems to be based on finding the most fragile and delicate items, preferably with odd shapes or features that extend into walkways.
If we go there and they aren't there, the first thing I do is walk around, take pictures of the placements of things, then I have to "kid proof" and "dog proof" the whole house, because heaven forbid you walk up the stairs carrying something or perhaps in the darkness and graze the ceramic angel who was placed with his stupid ass little angle legs protruding into the staircase, then YOU are the asshole and will hear about it for years.
You see where I'm going here?
And I am pretty sure he would actually love this, use it and have fun with it... and you know
*ps - I am in a super weird state of mind today, having had a ketamine infusion treatment this morning with a HEAVY dose after a fairly long time since last treatment,
so it really took my brain for a ride.
