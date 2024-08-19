Despite having similar fighting styles, what it is that Gane does that makes him more successful on the feet than Adesanya?

They are very similar fighters , but there is something that I can't put my finger on that makes Gane more successful on the feet than Adesanya. So, what do you think it is that Gane does better than Izzy on the feet?

Before saying "the weight class"... Not really. Gane has to worry about the mortal KO threat that HW brings and the fact that his wrestling is far worse than IZZY's. Also, striking wise, HW has better strikers than MW. Aspinall, Volkov, Rozenstruick, Pavlovich, Jones, Jonathan Diniz, are better than top 6 strikers at MW.
 
He's a better athlete than Izzy with comparable skill and gets to fight mostly unathletic low skill guys like Tuivasa and BB
 
Where did you get the idea that he’s more successful than Izzy in any area of a fight?
 
