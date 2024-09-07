Social Cops Now Using AI Generated Child Images to Lure Potential Pedos

Permissible tactic or entrapment?
Cops are now using AI to generate images of fake kids, which are helping them catch child predators online, a lawsuit filed by the state of New Mexico against Snapchat revealed this week.

According to the complaint, the New Mexico Department of Justice launched an undercover investigation in recent months to prove that Snapchat "is a primary social media platform for sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM)" and sextortion of minors, because its "algorithm serves up children to adult predators."

As part of their probe, an investigator "set up a decoy account for a 14-year-old girl, Sexy14Heather."
arstechnica.com

Cops lure pedophiles with AI pics of teen girl. Ethical triumph or new disaster?

New Mexico sued Snapchat after using AI to reveal child safety risks.
yeah, this is weird, i loved chris hansen's sting operations. but this just feels like crossing the line with depiction of CP.
 
I don't even know what to think anymore honestly, shit is all fucked up.
 
Fair game.

Maybe try not wanting to fuck kids, weirdos.

Or just save us all the trouble and kill yourselves before you act on your disgusting impulses.
 
OneOfOne said:
Sounds like entrapment
It’s not though. Entrapment is enticing a suspect into committing a crime they were not predisposed to commit. We had a prostitution sting where we sent out male officers to pick up the real whores and then sent our female officers out to pick up the men. Two of our female officers were hot and one suspect tried unsuccessfully to argue that because the girl was so hot, he couldn’t control himself. He lost badly. It’s also hard to argue that some of those user names were not predisposed to commit the acts they are accused of. I get messages all the time about shit like this. Guess what-I don’t click on them or engage because I am not predisposed to do so.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I'd be suspicious of the guy who's job is to create those images
I also wonder about the mental health of the cops that do this-not in terms of them wanting to, but because they have to look at these images. It’s hard to unsee this shit.
 
nhbbear said:
I also wonder about the mental health of the cops that do/ this-not in terms of them wanting to, but because they have to look at these images. It’s hard to unsee this shit.
I would/could not do it man.

I don't watch porn but have watched plenty of it in the past. if a girl even looked young i was out man!!! I want nothing to do with that shit at all. I even just started using the term milf to avoid any thumbnails of young girls. I fucking don't want to see that shit ever.

and go ahead and use these tactics on pedos. we don't need them on this planet anyway.
 
