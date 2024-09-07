It’s not though. Entrapment is enticing a suspect into committing a crime they were not predisposed to commit. We had a prostitution sting where we sent out male officers to pick up the real whores and then sent our female officers out to pick up the men. Two of our female officers were hot and one suspect tried unsuccessfully to argue that because the girl was so hot, he couldn’t control himself. He lost badly. It’s also hard to argue that some of those user names were not predisposed to commit the acts they are accused of. I get messages all the time about shit like this. Guess what-I don’t click on them or engage because I am not predisposed to do so.