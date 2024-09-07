Orgasmo
Permissible tactic or entrapment?
Cops are now using AI to generate images of fake kids, which are helping them catch child predators online, a lawsuit filed by the state of New Mexico against Snapchat revealed this week.
According to the complaint, the New Mexico Department of Justice launched an undercover investigation in recent months to prove that Snapchat "is a primary social media platform for sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM)" and sextortion of minors, because its "algorithm serves up children to adult predators."
As part of their probe, an investigator "set up a decoy account for a 14-year-old girl, Sexy14Heather."
Cops lure pedophiles with AI pics of teen girl. Ethical triumph or new disaster?
New Mexico sued Snapchat after using AI to reveal child safety risks.
