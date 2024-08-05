Media Conor McGregor appears leather clad at a biker rally

Sturgis seems like a place where bikers bring their "old lady" out to just flash their tits at everyone.
 
He looks like he's in his element.

A bunch of phonies all playing dress-up for a week while the real bikers are out hustling meth, killing cops, and wiping each other out in knife fights.
 
Carrotman23 said:
He looks bored and it looks like a shit party tbh lol
This is EXACTLY what 'bike rallies' are. I swear to God. They SUCK.

They sell them as wild, out of control gatherings where bad guys get together to raise hell. In reality, it's a bunch of old Boomers all hanging around, drinking shitty beer, and mostly complaining about politics.
 
BullyKutta said:
Haha yeah retiree boomer fest with "back in my day" vibes ha .

From what I understand real biker gangs (the kind that would be serious dealers and beat people up at Rolling Stones Concerts lol) basically died out by the mid 90's
 
Chandler must have realized by now that the fight isn’t happening. Right? Right????
 
Carrotman23 said:
Pretty much.

When I was 13, I was in Daytona for bike week with my uncles. Shit was so boring, I was like 'can we go back to the fucking hotel?'

As luck would have it, Black universities were in town for their spring break at the same time, so I went down to the beach for a look.

Now THAT was some wild shit. Total degeneracy everywhere. Filthy sluts everywhere just looking to grab attention anywhere they could. Drugs all over the place. Fights every 60 seconds. I loved it.
 
