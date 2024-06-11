  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Chael Sonnen Says Only Got Paid "$35,000/35K" For First Fight Vs Anderson Silva

Had One Of The Highest PPV numbers ever at the time crazy.
I cant be the only one that thinks that's wild right? Considering the hype it had behind it.

Says it around the 12 minute mark.


 
I trust Chael Sonnen. Then again, I'm a fucking idiot.
 
it had the 2nd highest PPV numbers at the time crazy how bad the pay was back then moreso than now
Says it around the 12 minute mark.


That's nuts, regardless of PPV sales, to headline a PPV and challenge for a title to only make 35k/35k is absurd. I'm skeptical to believe him though, he's kinda a company man, could be lying to make the UFC look good for how far pay has actually come. Regardless, dude made bank for the rest of his career after that fight.

I've heard Cormier talk about how much he's made and how much he knows guys made per fight as champs (said Izzy and Usman made around 4-5m per title defense) and I also have heard Pettis talk about getting multiple backroom checks when he was champ, one for 1m and another for over 500k. It's really hard to believe Sonnen only got 35k for that performance but who knows, maybe.

It's obvious the UFC goes to great lengths to not release how much fighters actually make, so they can't be leveraged on pay by their athletes and other promotions.
 
