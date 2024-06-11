Black9 said: it had the 2nd highest PPV numbers at the time crazy how bad the pay was back then moreso than now

That's nuts, regardless of PPV sales, to headline a PPV and challenge for a title to only make 35k/35k is absurd. I'm skeptical to believe him though, he's kinda a company man, could be lying to make the UFC look good for how far pay has actually come. Regardless, dude made bank for the rest of his career after that fight.I've heard Cormier talk about how much he's made and how much he knows guys made per fight as champs (said Izzy and Usman made around 4-5m per title defense) and I also have heard Pettis talk about getting multiple backroom checks when he was champ, one for 1m and another for over 500k. It's really hard to believe Sonnen only got 35k for that performance but who knows, maybe.It's obvious the UFC goes to great lengths to not release how much fighters actually make, so they can't be leveraged on pay by their athletes and other promotions.