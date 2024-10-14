Bivol found out even jumping on Beterbiev when you think you got him hurt is a dangerous mistake, but outside a few scary moments Bivol was able to mix some strand and trade in with his box and move. He didn’t melt in exchanges, never even knocked down, which is a hell of a lot more than 20 other strong willed opponents can say, and he may be able to adjust more than Beter can for round 2. I felt the win was decisive enough, but the rematch is warranted because the FIGHT WAS GOOD and they both showed folds the they previously hadn’t, fighting each others game and forcing the least expected result of all!



Could easily become a trilogy.