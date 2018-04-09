Arkain2K
Please get yourself up to speed with the latest information indexed below prior to joining the discussion, as this is a retardation-free zone.
Thread Index:
- After 12 years and $34 billion, the Trans Mountain expansion project is nearing the finish line (Mar 21, 2024)
- Pembina Pipeline CEO wants more certainty before making offer for stake in Trans Mountain (Nov 3, 2023)
- Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain must be 'material,' says prospective bidder (Oct 20, 2023)
- Poll shows 68% of Canadians oppose government writedown on Trans Mountain pipeline (Oct 24, 2023)
- Canada closes the door on new federal funding for Trans Mountain as project costs surge to $21.4 Billion (Feb 18, 2022)
- Cost of Trans Mountain expansion soars to $12.6B (Feb 7, 2020)
- Trans Mountain Corp. officially marked the start of construction on the expansion (Dec 3, 2019)
- Liberals launch next phase of engagement with Indigenous groups over Trans Mountain pipeline (Aug 20, 2019)
- Trans Mountain pipeline: Quebec government seeks intervenor status for Supreme Court argument (July 13, 2019)
- Poll says 54% of Canadians support the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (July 10, 2019)
- Canada’s Indigenous pipe dream might end Trudeau’s Trans Mountain nightmare (July 2, 2019)
- Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain moves closer to reality (June 22, 2019)
- Canadian government re-approve Trans Mountain pipeline(June 19, 2019)
- Court rules British Columbia cannot regulate Trans Mountain pipeline oil flows (May 24, 2019)
- Record high gas prices in Vancouver a taste of the future without TMX (May 10, 2019)
- Canada’s Oil, Gas Industry Trailing U.S. Even More, Says Fraser Institute (May 8, 2019)
- Prime Minister called out in B.C.-Alberta gas fight that hit the courts Wednesday (May 3, 2019)
- Alberta's 'turn-off-taps' law makes gas price jumps and shortages real in B.C (May 3, 2019)
- Pipeline constraints cost Canadian oil producers $20 billion in lost revenue last year (Apr 30, 2019)
- 'A stampede of stupid': Rachel Notley urges Senate to block oil tanker ban bill (Apr 09, 2019)
- Canada says B.C. trying to impede Trans Mountain with pipeline legislation (Mar 20, 2019)
- B.C. seeks pipeline 'veto' in new court battle with Ottawa, Alberta (Mar 18, 2019)
- Regulator Backs Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion (Feb 22, 2019)
- Alberta launches lost-revenue counter in campaign for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (Nov 14, 2018)
- Op/Ed: How much more can Canadians ask Alberta to take? (Aug 31, 2018)
- Federal minister cautions Alberta against withdrawing from national climate plan (Aug 31, 2018)
- Alberta pulling out of federal climate change plan until pipeline construction resumes (Aug 30, 2018)
- Trans Mountain pipeline's approval squashed by Federal Court (August 30, 2018)
- Kinder Morgan subtracts capital gains tax to cut net price for Trans Mountain by at least $325 million (Jul 13, 2018)
- Canadians Are Split on Trudeau's Pipeline Purchase (June 19, 2018)
- First of 202 Trans Mountain pipeline protesters await sentencing (June 18, 2018)
- 11 answers to questions about Ottawa's Trans Mountain ownership (June 6, 2018)
- Alberta Indigenous coalition want to buy equity share in Trans Mountain pipeline (May 31, 2018)
- B.C. Wants Its Piece Of Trans Mountain, Despite Opposition (May 31, 2018)
- EDITORIAL: Trans Mountain a necessary deal that no one should love (May 29, 2018)
- Official Statements on the Nationalization of the Trans Mountain Pipeline
- Trudeau government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B to ensure expansion is built (May 29, 2018)
- EDITORIAL: Trudeau, Notley will wear some blame if Trans Mountain vanishes (May 26, 2018)
- Moody's warns Trans Mountain failure would be major blow to Alberta economy (May 24, 2018)
- No suitors emerge for pipeline stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms (May 23, 2018)
- The weirdness of B.C.'s lawsuit against Alberta (May 22, 2018)
- B.C. Sues Alberta Over ‘Turn-Off-Fuel-Tap’ Legislation (May 23, 2018)
- Stung by pipeline dispute, Alberta refuses to sign statement at western premiers meeting (May 23, 2018)
- B.C. Supreme Court rejects bids to stop Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (May 24, 2018)
- Notley to skip Western Premiers conference so she can focus on pipeline deal (May 21, 2018)
- B.C. eyeing oil shipments from Washington State if Alberta does turn off the taps (May 18, 2018)
- After Morneau's blast, Horgan doesn't get why people are upset (May 16, 2018)
- Morneau says government willing to compensate Kinder Morgan against political delays (May 16, 2018)
- Alberta passes bill 'to turn off the taps' to B.C. over pipeline delays (May 16, 2018)
- Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline (May 10, 2018)
- Lack of pipeline capacity costing Canada billions in lost revenue (May 8, 2018)
- Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline won't get built, Vancouver mayor says (May 9, 2018)
- Cries of 'rank hypocrisy' as disclosures reveal B.C. government pension fund invests in Kinder Morgan (May 7, 2018)
- Justin Trudeau’s Texas-size pipeline crisis (April 26, 2018)
- Hopes of solving Trans Mountain impasse dim as B.C. seeks new powers to curb pipeline (April 26, 2018)
- B.C. looks to enact new rules for companies bringing more oil through province (Apr 26, 2018)
- With almost nothing left to lose, Albertans rise up against Ottawa's empty pipeline promises
- B.C. Green Party leader calls Alberta and Saskatchewan oil bans a bluff (April 21, 2018 )
- ‘Eco-colonialism’: Rift grows between Indigenous leaders and green activists
- Canada oil producers exhaust options as pipelines, railroads fill
- Oil is welcome from Azerbaijan, but not Alberta. What gives? (Mar 26, 2018)
- Brett Wilson: Turning off B.C.'s energy taps not a question of 'if,' but 'when'
- Alberta’s fuel-ban bill ‘a bluff,’ B.C. attorney general says ( April 17, 2018)
- "Deals are not consent on pipeline", says opposing First Nations amid split community (Apr 16, 2018)
- B.C. threatens to sue Alberta as all sides in Trans Mountain dispute dig in (Apr 16, 2018)
- As Trudeau finally acts on pipeline, Quebec enters the fray (April 15, 2018)
- B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions (Apr. 16, 2018)
- Alberta Readies Oil Embargo in Kinder Pipeline Battle (April 16, 2018)
- No pipeline resolution after BC, Alberta premiers meet in Ottawa (Apr 15, 2018)
- If Canada has a plan to save the Trans Mountain pipeline project, cabinet isn’t saying (April 10, 2018)
- B.C. premier ‘surprised and concerned’ at Alberta’s move to throttle oil flow (April 10, 2018)
- Filling up in B.C. could cost $120 if Alberta cuts off oil supplies amid Trans Mountain fallout (April 11, 2018)
- Cabinet to hold emergency meeting Tuesday in bid to save pipeline expansion (April 9, 2018)
- Alberta willing to buy Trans Mountain pipeline if necessary, premier says (Apr 10, 2018)
- Does Trudeau have a Trans Mountain plan that goes beyond talk? (April 09, 2018)
- Trudeau on Trans Mountain: 'Pipeline is in the national interest'
- Trans Mountain is now an economic and constitutional disaster (April 8, 2018)
- 'They can't mess with Alberta': Notley promises consequences for B.C. over latest Trans Mountain setback
- Suspension of Trans Mountain pipeline spending creates tensions between B.C and Alberta (April 8, 2018)
- Kinder Morgan suspends 'non-essential activities' on Trans Mountain Pipeline (April 8, 2018)
- Shock and oil: Alberta premier threatens to turn off taps in B.C. dispute (March 10th 2018)
- Alberta premier tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if they don't want high gas prices
- With B.C's attack on Alberta oil, the war of mutual destruction begins (Jan 31, 2018)
Last edited: