For Gilberto Ramirez, Yuniel Dorticos is due and then Jai Opetaia could be next
Gilberto Ramirez has unified two world titles at cruiserweight, but he has an obligation to take care of before he can go for a third.
That obligation? Mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos, who sits in the No. 1 slot in the WBA’s rankings. He’s been in and out of that position over the years but has otherwise remained there without interruption since November 2022.
During that time, Dorticos was due for a shot at Arsen Goulamirian. But Goulamirian was inactive from November 2022 until March 2024, and when he returned it was for a fight with Ramirez. Goulamirian had to request permission from the WBA to face Ramirez instead of Dorticos. And while Dorticos’ team voiced their opposition, the WBA approved Goulamirian vs. Ramirez.