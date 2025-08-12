BOXINGLOPEZ
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2006
- Messages
- 47,251
- Reaction score
- 17,565
"I've improved so much. I feel like I'm ready for Usyk now! Book it, Dana."I'm wondering who is expected to sign with this nonsense?
MMA fighters with serviceable boxing that call out world champions every time they get a KO?
Honestly, I kind of wished that would happen."I've improved so much. I feel like I'm ready for Usyk now! Book it, Dana."
Yeah, I remember when JDS said that. What a joke.Honestly, I kind of wished that would happen.
Like when Junior dos Santos thought he could KO Wladimir Klitschko. Ok off you go bud. Best wishes.
Ilia Topuria wants the winner of Crawford vs Canelo. Sure, have fun.
Wasn't there a guy who wanted to fight Davis? That white guy with pink dreads who was supposed to be the "best boxer" in the UFC at some point.Honestly, I kind of wished that would happen.
Like when Junior dos Santos thought he could KO Wladimir Klitschko. Ok off you go bud. Best wishes.
Ilia Topuria wants the winner of Crawford vs Canelo. Sure, have fun.
Sean O'Malley?Wasn't there a guy who wanted to fight Davis? That white guy with pink dreads who was supposed to be the "best boxer" in the UFC at some point.