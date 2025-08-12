Media Zuffa Boxing/ Saudi’s strike streaming deal with Paramount + Roster additions

Obviously Dana's next goal is to make this work without any involvement of the boxing org's. They're going to create the Zuffa boxing heavyweight championship.

Is this even possible? I guess with Turki's money it is.
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
Honestly, I kind of wished that would happen.
Like when Junior dos Santos thought he could KO Wladimir Klitschko. Ok off you go bud. Best wishes.
Ilia Topuria wants the winner of Crawford vs Canelo. Sure, have fun.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I remember when JDS said that. What a joke.
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
Honestly, I kind of wished that would happen.
Like when Junior dos Santos thought he could KO Wladimir Klitschko. Ok off you go bud. Best wishes.
Ilia Topuria wants the winner of Crawford vs Canelo. Sure, have fun.
Click to expand...
Wasn't there a guy who wanted to fight Davis? That white guy with pink dreads who was supposed to be the "best boxer" in the UFC at some point.
 
club-web3.gif


simpsons-join-us.gif
 
Hope Paramount is not paying very much. Looking Like zuffa boxing will sign alot of fighters from poor countries lock them into contracts. Africa already in.. says a top agency.

As long as the fighters are evenly matched the fights will be worth watching. But their true level will only show when they face top fighters not ones in zuffa boxing.

The level in zuffa will be low for years. But I am sure real talent will rise or.. top fighter level fighters outside zuffa skills will go down 😂.
 
I read somewhere that Julian something (dude who best an MVP guy on a recent MVP card) signed with them. Makes sense after beating one of JP’s guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeskola
News Paramount and TKO Group have struck a long-term media rights deal that will make Paramount+ the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing
Replies
1
Views
257
treelo
treelo
koa pomaikai
Media Conor Mcgregor renegotiating contract as Paramount deal voids remaining contract with UFC!
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
ConorTheGOAT
C
USA!USA!
Zuffa Boxing - why should fans care?
Replies
8
Views
264
Jonny Ninja
J
Chaotic Progressor
Zuffa Boxing 01 - Post presser. Dana seems depressed / embarrassed
Replies
1
Views
111
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
JoeRowe
Paramount Deal Could Start Off With Ilia, Khamzat, & Pereira Headlining PLEs
Replies
0
Views
99
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,607
Messages
58,449,428
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top