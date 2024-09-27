Zuck is fascinated by the Roman empire, but these shades though..

MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,850
- Reaction score
- 25,021
This article says Zuck is passionate about the Roman empire. He recently wore a t-shirt that says " aut Zuck aut nihil, " or " all Zuck or all nothing, "
a play on the latin phrase "aut Caesar aut nihil," which means "either a Caesar or nothing,"
Don't care about all that Roman stuff , those shades though makes him look weird. Doesn't do him any favors in the style department.
a play on the latin phrase "aut Caesar aut nihil," which means "either a Caesar or nothing,"
Don't care about all that Roman stuff , those shades though makes him look weird. Doesn't do him any favors in the style department.