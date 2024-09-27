Zuck is fascinated by the Roman empire, but these shades though..

This article says Zuck is passionate about the Roman empire. He recently wore a t-shirt that says " aut Zuck aut nihil, " or " all Zuck or all nothing, "
a play on the latin phrase "aut Caesar aut nihil," which means "either a Caesar or nothing,"

-
Don't care about all that Roman stuff , those shades though makes him look weird. Doesn't do him any favors in the style department.


 
Just as long as he doesnt get too full of himself and leads an attack on Iran, I don't see that ending well.
 
Sure, blame the shades.

Only the shades were making him look weird...
 
This guy has actually got you calling him Zuck...please snap out of whatever funk you're in.
 
