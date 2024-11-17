  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Zip it up after you’re done UFC

Oregonmma

Oregonmma

2x Ice cream belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 24, 2010
Messages
4,318
Reaction score
5,384
That was the biggest suck fest of any president I’ve ever seen. Yes I know Trump helped MMA out here and there but holy shit. Probably spent 10 mins sucking him off between him walking out and all the fighters. Politics do not belong in MMA. We are here for the fights.

That being said Stipe looked like Mike Tyson last night and Tom whoops that ass within 2 rounds
 
Agree.
Most of the fighters and fans voted for Trump, myself included, but please leave the fucking politics out of sports.

If Trump wants to attend , show him on the screen with the other front row celebs for a few seconds then get back to the fights.
 
DragRacer said:
Agree.
Most of the fighters and fans voted for Trump, myself included, but please leave the fucking politics out of sports.

If Trump wants to attend , show him on the screen with the other front row celebs for a few seconds then get back to the fights.
Click to expand...
It became a distraction from the event for at least 5-10 mins. Idc what president is there they should not be a main focus for the event.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,398
Messages
56,523,523
Members
175,262
Latest member
razordog

Share this page

Back
Top