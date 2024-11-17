Zip it up after you’re done UFC

Oregonmma
@Brown
Feb 24, 2010
4,318
5,384
That was the biggest suck fest of any president I’ve ever seen. Yes I know Trump helped MMA out here and there but holy shit. Probably spent 10 mins sucking him off between him walking out and all the fighters. Politics do not belong in MMA. We are here for the fights.
That being said Stipe looked like Mike Tyson last night and Tom whoops that ass within 2 rounds
