This is the official discussion thread about the impending humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe, where the government doesn't know how to govern, the "intellectual properties" have fled the country after being violently forced out of their homes, hyper-inflation is once again spiraled out of control, the new farm owners don't know how to farm, the weather is getting worse, and nation-wide starvation is on the horizon.
New to the discussion? Read the headlines provided in the Thread Index to quickly catch up with everyone else!!!
If for some reasons you'd like to discuss about South Africa instead, please head over to this thread about South Africa.
Thread Index:
- Mnangagwa's govt to mortgage platinum royalties to pay off farmers (August 7, 2022)
- Zimbabwe repossessing unused land from Black farmers (March 20, 2022)
- Two Decades After Land Grab, Zimbabwe Starts Paying Farmers (June 24, 2011)
- Zimbabwe to Fund White Farmers’ $3.5B Compensation With Mining Revenue (Jan 7, 2021)
- Zimbabwe’s white farmers are promised a speck of compensation (Aug 7, 2020)
- Veteran Zimbabwe farmer pours cold water on $58 million mission from Belarus (July 11, 2020)
- Zimbabwe’s Evicted White Farmers Offered $3.5 Billion Payout (July 8, 2020)
- Zimbabwe Gives Land Back to White Farmers After Wrecking Economy (March 13, 2020)
- Zimbabwe in 'economic and humanitarian crisis' as IMF sounds alarm (March 3, 2020)
- U.N warns of severe food crisis in Zimbabwe (Dec 30, 2019)
- On brink of 'man-made' starvation, Zimbabweans struggling to cope (Dec 11, 2019)
- Zimbabwe is experiencing one of the worst droughts in history (Nov 5, 2019)
- Dozens of elephants starve to death at Zimbabwe national park amid drought
- Zimbabwe declares new public holiday to protest U.S sanctions on corrupted politicians and state companies (Oct 22, 2019)
- Zimbabwe's farmers look back at 'hell' under Mugabe (Sept 12, 2019)
- Zambia is reaping the benefits of White Zimbabwean farmers hounded off their land (Sept 9, 2019)
- Mugabe's farm seizures: racial justice or catastrophic power grab? (Sept 6, 2019)
- In Zimbabwe, An Economic Crisis With 175% Inflation Drives Discontent (August 19, 2019)
- Protests highlight failure of post-Mugabe leadership to reform Zimbabwe (August 14, 2019)
- Lessons from Zimbabwe's failed land reforms
- Zimbabwe's white farmers: Who will pay compensation? (May 16, 2019)
- Zimbabwe pays $64m to white farmers who lost land under Mugabe (May 16, 2019)
- Evicted farmers in Zimbabwe to receive government compensation (May 6, 2019)
- Zimbabwe appeals for UK support to compensate white farmers (April 16, 2019)
- Once Evicted White Zimbabwean Farmer Returns to His Land
- Zimbabwe's exiled White farmers urged to return home as agricultural industry struggles
Zimbabwe's Exiled White Farmers Urged to Return Home, As Agricultural Industry Struggles
By Africa correspondent Sally Sara | 3 Feb 2018
The Zimbabwean Government's message to exiled farmers is clear. Come home.
It is offering land leases to commercial farmers in an effort to re-start the nation's agricultural industry.
Basil Nyabadza from Zimbabwe's Agricultural and Rural and Development Authority says Zimbabwean farmers in Australia should return to home soil.
"We have a lot of capital resource dotted around the world, including Australia," Mr Nyabadza said.
The Government is now offering 99-year leases to white farmers, a deal previously reserved for black Zimbabweans.
The resignation of president Robert Mugabe last November and the swearing in of his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered significant change.
Government officials now admit the campaign of farm invasions that began in 2000 was a mistake.
"Clearly, the formulas deployed then, left a lot of bad feeling. And more importantly, the intellectual property, left our borders," Mr Nyabadza said.
Thousands of white farmers were forced off the land during the invasions.
Several farmers and farm workers were killed, many others were injured.
The Zimbabwean Government promised the program would redistribute farming land to Zimbabweans in need.
But many farms were taken by politicians and members of the ZANU-PF ruling party.
Agricultural production dropped dramatically and the nation once regarded as the bread basket of Africa struggled to feed itself.
The farm invasions have continued over the last 18 years and Mr Mnangagwa was part of the government which allowed the seizures to continue.
Now farmers who lost everything are being asked to take the latest announcement in good faith.
For some former landholders, that is too much to ask. They will never return. Others are prepared to give it a try.
Mr Nyabadza says public/private partnerships are the only way forward to restore trust.
"We are now in a new dispensation. And the challenge is now, we must rebuild our economy. In so doing, we need each other. So, we are reaching out," Mr Nyabadza said.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-02-03/zimbabwes-exiled-farmers-urged-to-return/9392322
