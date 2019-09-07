Hmm...I wonder if the U.K would give ZANU-PF a loan. There's no way their annual budget is big enough to compensate every claimants on the list.



Anyway, the quicker the Zimbabwean government get on with it, the faster the farmers might return home and their stolen farms will start producing again, and may be their country can try to regain their former title of "The Bread-basket of Africa".



Not sure how many will actually return though. The idea of having to lease your own land that was robbed from you at gunpoint might be too bitter of a pill for the farmers who legitimately bought their land at full price on the open market well after the colonial era and didn't steal it from anyone.



Zimbabwe's white farmers: Who will pay compensation?

May 16, 2019





Dave Wakefield, who lost his farm in 2001, has leased land from a black owner ​ May 16, 2019



Some farm equipment was left behind when the white farmers were forced out​



Farmer Dave Wakefield has employed local people to work on his farm

In Zimbabwe, thousands of white farmers were forced from their farms, sometimes violently, between 2000 and 2001 under a government programme of land reform. The seizures were blamed for destroying Zimbabwe's economy, and ruined relations with the West. A new plan to compensate the farmers could restore donor confidence but it has divided the country, as the BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports.The rolling hills beyond the rich farmland remind Dave Wakefield of what he lost. He points out a distinct bald hilltop among them and laughs, "bald like me".It is part of the Chaddesley Estate, which used to be his 2,000-hectare property.He bought it in 1980 after the government of newly independent Zimbabwe relocated him from another piece of land, which his family had farmed for generations. He purchased Chaddesley with compensation money and a bank loan.He was forced off the estate in 2001, as part of former President Robert Mugabe's policy to give land to the majority black population.He argued that this was to redress colonial-era land grabs, when much of the country's best land was reserved for the white population and black farmers were forced onto marginal areas.Between 2,000 and 3,500 white farmers were evicted from their farms, some with only the clothes on their backs.For years their claims for compensation had largely been frustrated, but recently things have begun to change.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has now pledged to make an estimated interim payment of $16m (£12m) to farmers in distress, while they work out the total compensation to be paid.A mainly white farmers' group, the Commercial Farmers Union (CFU), says the figures being mentioned are nowhere near enough - it says its members are owed up to $9bn in compensation.From the interim payout, Mr Wakefield will receive about $20,000 of the $2m he believes he is owed, nevertheless he welcomes it as better than nothing."Six hundred of our members have died, my friend just passed… so he is never going to benefit," he says."So yes it's a step in the right direction, it will help pay for medicals and food in the interim."We lost pensions and are unemployable. We are living from hand to mouth and so it is interim help and I am grateful."Mr Wakefield is now 72 and has been forced to rebuild his career from scratch.He is leasing a small farm from a black owner in central Zimbabwe and is cultivating potatoes and maize. But it is a far cry from the operation he used to run.The need to pay compensation is written into the constitution adopted in 2013 and it did begin under Mr Mugabe, but only in a piecemeal fashion, according to the CFU.The authorities are legally required to only pay for infrastructure such as buildings and dams. They will not pay for moveable assets that were left behind, such as tractors and irrigation pipes.The government says that it will not compensate the farmers for the value of the land that they lost, which has always been one of the main bones of contention.