Media Zhang Weili is the best possible ambassador for China.

China couldn’t and wouldn’t write it better themselves, a super-dominant female with tons of personality who runs over nearly everyone she faces; and shows up to every interview with the right attitude representing her and her country at the highest possible level. You can actually see her English improve over the years as well which is rare in the UFC.

Her “New York! How you doin?” at the weigh in had me grinning ear to ear. This girl has always had it and I’m excited to see her win tomorrow; almost more than I am for Islam.

Any other Weili fans around?

 
Almost forgot how beautiful the kick by Rose was <mma4>
 
