Man, not even a fan of anthony but those were some serious elbows to the back of the head.
If the ref lets him do it, then no reason for the guy to stop.Man, not even a fan of anthony but those were some serious elbows to the back of the head.
I enjoy watching him get finished but good riddance. Wish he would retire from commentary and any type of speaking in public as well.
Smith is mentally there, but physically, he just doesn’t have the here up and go he used to have.