Zhang LHW — big potential

This Chinese young man, I think he's 26 years old... He finished all his UFC fights and in nasty ways... He destroyed every opponent. Before Lionheart, he fought an also prospect, KO artist, and he caught him in a flurry and as the guy fell already basically out cold, he punched him quickly 4 times before the referee could stop. He's mean... He is a violent fighter too.



Even Strickland was all "no, ofc I like Chinaman!" when Zhang was next haha







I didn't know but in his 1 round KO debut, he had called Alex Pereira for the main event in 300 since Alex's opponent hadn't been confirmed:







He had also called the top 15 after his second win, saying "anyone from the top 15, stop hiding, all of you. I'll hunt every one of you and you will all feel how dangerous I am"









And now after Anthony Smith, he called out Jiri Prochazka, saying "Jiri, you are the next one"







Anyways, another monster in the division!!