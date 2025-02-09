  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Zhang is pretty awesome

As someone who doesn’t care much for WMMA, I must say she is one of the few exceptions who’s worth watching and never seems to disappoint.

Just a born fighter with an amazing combination of physical gifts and natural instincts, by far my favourite female fighter of all time.
 
I'd put her even above Nunes. She's really freaking good and fun to watch.
Same.

Weili carries herself like a champion as well.

No bullshit. No nasty shit-talking. No retarded social media antics.

She just trains like an animal and lets her fighting do the talking. Dana should be promoting the fuck out of her because she's a magnetic personality.
 
Same.

Weili carries herself like a champion as well.

No bullshit. No nasty shit-talking. No retarded social media antics.

She just trains like an animal and lets her fighting do the talking. Dana should be promoting the fuck out of her because she's a magnetic personality.
Exactly, there’s absolutely nothing to criticize or not to like about her, just a great fighter and seems like a really great person.
 
Dude her english has improved leaps and bounds. Do you remember when she first came in the UFC around 2020-2021 I think (??) and she knew like 3 english words but you could tell she really wanted to connect with the people.

Thats a people person right there. That was a great performance and Im gonna be rooting for her vs Shev.
 
