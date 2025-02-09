Zhang is pretty awesome

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 22,493
- Reaction score
- 24,673
As someone who doesn’t care much for WMMA, I must say she is one of the few exceptions who’s worth watching and never seems to disappoint.
Just a born fighter with an amazing combination of physical gifts and natural instincts, by far my favourite female fighter of all time.
Just a born fighter with an amazing combination of physical gifts and natural instincts, by far my favourite female fighter of all time.