Zhan zhuang / Yiquan / Taikiken

And this is the issue that I was addressing earlier. I agree that it can be a life saver but only if it's done right. There is someout there that does more harm than good.As I said earlier I know very little (well, basically I know NOTHING) about Ikken so I have no idea what breathing techniques are used in that system. It would be nice to know exactly where Sosai Oyama got the Ibuki and Nogare breathing techniques from. I also know very, very little about Kung Fu and the Chinese systems so I basically have no sound knowledge to work with. One thing that I DEFINITELY want to do is learn Tai Chi Ch'uan and maybe even Tai Chi Sword (not for fighting of course). @Hotora86 as a Japanese Karate practitioner with a newfound interest in the Chinese systems I would like to draw your attention to Shihan Takumi Higashidani and his Karate style called Shinbudo Karate . Along with Goju Ryu, Kyokushin and Ashihara Karate he also holds rank in (and includes in his style) Tai-Chi Chen style (Taiwan form), Tai-Chi- 99 Form, Bagua Zhang and Xing Yi Chuan. He also trained Okinawan Kobudo weapons. Looking at video clips of him demonstrating his Shinbudo Karate style you can see plenty of evidence of not only Sabaki movements (from Ashihara Karate) but also the heavy Chinese influences as well. If it was available to me I would definitely train it. It just looks fascinating and interesting to me. Too bad it's only available in Denmark and Singapore. Click to expand...

A man is born gentle and weak; at his death he is hard and stiff. All things, including the grass and trees, are soft and pliable in life; dry and brittle in death. Stiffness is thus a companion of death; flexibility a companion of life. An army that cannot yield will be defeated. A tree that cannot bend will crack in the wind. The hard and stiff will be broken; the soft and supple will prevail. Click to expand...

Looks very nice, thank you. I always liked hybrid Karate styles (Wado, Shidokan, Kudo etc.) since I think that borrowing from other systems and embracing change was always in the spirit of Karate. Myself having trained in a very traditional Shotokan dojo I would seek out knowledge elsewhere and "mix in" everything I could get my hands on - and surprisingly (to me then) my Karate improved with every new art I explored. The amalgam of skills which I have gathered would definitely not be called "shotokan" by a purist but I consider it very much still "karate" in the most essential sense.I now believe that clinging to "styles" as something built to last and unshakable is a huge mistake which causes the art to degenerate and fail in the long run. It is especially peculiar to me that it is the "eastern" arts who have fallen into this trap, while one of the most famous and popular eastern philosophers, Lao-Tzu, has pointed out this pitfall millenia ago:As for mixing Japanese and Chinese fighting systems - I see strong parallels with art and culture. These two nations have always been influencing one another, blending together and building upon one another. This is especially true for Karate in my opinion, which sprouted and developed in the melting pot which is Okinawa, being strongly influenced by both Chinese and Japanese traditions, with South Asian flavors mixed in. It is thus completely natural to be interested in both, since they compliment each other, even when seemingly in opposition.