Zhan zhuang / Yiquan / Taikiken

I've recently started Zhan zhuang.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhan_zhuang
I have found it to be much harder than "standing still" sounds at first glance. Longer sessions can tire the muscles quite a bit and paired with deep breathing it sometimes makes me dizzy. But I must say that I am enjoying it - I feel calm during practice and pleasantly invigorated right after. I have found it to be beneficial both pre- and post-training. I think you can pretty much do it on your own, once you get the basics down.
An interesting aspect that I want to discuss further:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yiquan
Yiquan is closely related to Taikiken (or Ikken) which is often practiced as a complimentary art by Kyokushin Karateka.
http://the-martial-way.com/history-of-taikiken-in-kyokushin-karate/
http://www.kyokushinkan.org/en/?page_id=235
Very interested to hear opinions on Zhan Zhuang / Yiquan / Ikken from our Kyokushin (and other Karate) representatives - @shinkyoku, @Azam, @AshiharaFan? @Jukai, @Tayski, @Jimmy Jazz, @Ryukyu Damashi ?
Any Kung Fu / Qigong experts here?
Have you tried it? Did you like it? Did it have any effect on you?
Thanks.
