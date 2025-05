Zhan zhuang / Yiquan / Taikiken

j123 said: Its realy a saver when you're competing and you have 1min to recover.



I used to think it was all bs and smoking air, but hey it really works. You can recover about 70% of your tank if you do it right. Click to expand...

And this is the issue that I was addressing earlier. I agree that it can be a life saver but only if it's done right. There is someout there that does more harm than good.As I said earlier I know very little (well, basically I know NOTHING) about Ikken so I have no idea what breathing techniques are used in that system. It would be nice to know exactly where Sosai Oyama got the Ibuki and Nogare breathing techniques from. I also know very, very little about Kung Fu and the Chinese systems so I basically have no sound knowledge to work with. One thing that I DEFINITELY want to do is learn Tai Chi Ch'uan and maybe even Tai Chi Sword (not for fighting of course). @Hotora86 as a Japanese Karate practitioner with a newfound interest in the Chinese systems I would like to draw your attention to Shihan Takumi Higashidani and his Karate style called Shinbudo Karate . Along with Goju Ryu, Kyokushin and Ashihara Karate he also holds rank in (and includes in his style) Tai-Chi Chen style (Taiwan form), Tai-Chi- 99 Form, Bagua Zhang and Xing Yi Chuan. He also trained Okinawan Kobudo weapons. Looking at video clips of him demonstrating his Shinbudo Karate style you can see plenty of evidence of not only Sabaki movements (from Ashihara Karate) but also the heavy Chinese influences as well. If it was available to me I would definitely train it. It just looks fascinating and interesting to me. Too bad it's only available in Denmark and Singapore.