International Zelensky Rejects Trump's Idiotic Minerals Deal - Might Tell The US to go Fuck Itself

There are several ridiculous demands in Trump's idiotic minerals deal proposal to Ukraine. Demands that no one would sign.

1. Trump is demanding $500 billion back from Ukraine which far outstrips the $100 billion the US gave. And it wasn't cash the US gave either. It was all older equipment we had in storage (Bradley's, a few Abrams, artillery, etc.)

2. The aid given to Ukraine were grants given under Biden. Not loans. You don't give "aid" to a country and then turn around and say "Ok give me 500% back." LMAO WTF who would say yes to that?

3. Trump offered no security guarantees or weapons as part of this great deal. So zero incentive for Ukraine to sign it.

4. Trump is demanding $2 back for every $1 in US aid given in the future. Those are worse rates than borrowing money from the mob and basically usury. Why would they borrow from the US then when they could turn around and borrow from the EU at much more normal rates?

5. Trump threatened to turn on Starlink if Ukraine doesn't sign. Starlink is critical for the war effort because it is relied upon for all the GPS targeting for drones, artillery, communications, etc.

6. Trump basically gave zero reason Ukraine should sign this rip off deal. It just amounts to "Give me your shit."

However, a shitload of leaders from the European countries just came to visit Kyiv in solidarity yesterday. They promised more financial support, including reconstruction of the country after the war.

And crucially said they will increase military support. "We have taken unprecedented actions at the EU level to ramp up European defense industry production, and we will continue to increase our capacity. This will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defense readiness and European sovereignty."

The UK even offered sending troops. Some of the countries even suggested NATO membership.

The collective GDP of all these EU countries absolutely dwarfs Russia by several orders of magnitude. If they truly step up like they say they're going to, Ukraine could just tell the US to go fuck itself with it's bullshit minerals deal.

Europe's Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stéphane Séjourné offered a much more mutually beneficial minerals deal during the visit as well.

So Trump is being an absolute moron trying to strongarm what is essentially a robbery.

Western Leaders in Kyiv Stand With Ukraine – With One Obvious Absence

32dcd13dc333f655d65c46a133f1e1fc.jpg
 
I haven’t followed the Ukraine/Russia war much at all, and don’t plan to.. but reading over your post it sounds like an awfully one-sided perspective.
Maybe I’m wrong though <Fedor23>
 
According to Pentagon papers U.S had provided military assistance <70 b USD$.

Huelensky administration most likely had agreed to sell everything even without war in Ukraine.
However there are problems that yanks according to huelensky administration had listed 0 security warranties.
Basically pump might maybe even to cede agreement for Putin and with this to justify to incorporate all Ukraine in Russia. Why not, for him ukr is village with maybe 100 naked cavemans living in debts..
 
Is Nato membership even possible if the US does not agree? Doesnt seem likely that Trump would let them join.
 
Bobby00 said:
Is Nato membership even possible if the US does not agree? Doesnt seem likely that Trump would let them join.
Click to expand...

Tbh the way things are going the US may as well pull out of NATO and the rest of us will just figure something out without you.
 
We don't owe Ukraine anything and should just walk away and cut them off.
 
