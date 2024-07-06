Zdeno Chara or Scott Stevens - Who would you start your hockey franchise with?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two of the most intimidating, bruising defenseman that ever played the game.
Both won Stanley Cups.
Scott Stevens - 3
Zdeno Chara - 1
