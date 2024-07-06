  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Zdeno Chara or Scott Stevens - Who would you start your hockey franchise with?

Who would you start your hockey franchise with?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two of the most intimidating, bruising defenseman that ever played the game.

Both won Stanley Cups.

Scott Stevens - 3
Zdeno Chara - 1

Zdeno Chara Hockey Stats and Profile at hockeydb.com

Statistics of Zdeno Chara, a hockey player from Trencin, Slovakia born Mar 18 1977 who was active from 1996 to 2022.
www.hockeydb.com

Scott Stevens (b.1964) Hockey Stats and Profile at hockeydb.com

Statistics and Records of Scott Stevens, a hockey player and coach from Kitchener, ONT born Apr 1 1964 who was active from 1980 to 2004.
www.hockeydb.com




 
Stevens of course. And solely for the legal hits on Lindros.

Also.

giphy.gif
 
