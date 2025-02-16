  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Zalal's Timidity: How NOT to Petition for a Five Round Main Event Spot

So there's two interpretations of Zalal's fight:

1) He fought smart and got the big win on his resumé that he needed, AND a rankings spot!

2) He ran away and showed timidity that should have been punished

But I think ultimately his MO has to be regarded as a failure because that is not how you petition for a main event or a five round fight.

Ain't nobody banging the UFC's door down for that shizzle, which is a shame because he's been red hot recently.

What do you think the UFC does do with Zalal next?
 
Goatenstein said:
If they cut Mokaev for being boring against Kape Zalal should not only be cut but arrested.
I think they cut Mokaev because he the matchmakers hated working with him, to be honest. Then he acts like a prick all fight week and phones in the actual fight.

Maybe if Zalal is a prick and troublemaker backstage he'll get cut too, but I don't think that's the case?
 
what's hilarious is how much smack he talks afterwards. calling guys out, going after katar's team, saying he was greasing. i mean if you're going to run then just take the win and STFU.
 
he seems like a cool guy in interviews but that performance was shit, the commentary was acting like it was so high skill and impressive but he was literally just playing patty cake and running away for moments. What zalal does and what someone like volkanovski does on the backfoot are not comparable, zalal fought like a puss
 
I hope he gets caught next time like gaethje vs barbosa
 
