Zalal's Timidity: How NOT to Petition for a Five Round Main Event Spot

Siver!
Siver!
- Dec 24, 2024
- 374
- 963
So there's two interpretations of Zalal's fight:
1) He fought smart and got the big win on his resumé that he needed, AND a rankings spot!
2) He ran away and showed timidity that should have been punished
But I think ultimately his MO has to be regarded as a failure because that is not how you petition for a main event or a five round fight.
Ain't nobody banging the UFC's door down for that shizzle, which is a shame because he's been red hot recently.
What do you think the UFC does do with Zalal next?