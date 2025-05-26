TheMoa said: You mean because of that Italian's BS conference of "structures" 2 km under the pyramids? Click to expand...

Hawass has a long history of getting in the way of anyone he doesn't like doing research on the archeological sites in Egypt. He's a massive egotist who likes to steal credit for other people's work. If people do get permission to study the sites there, one of his stipulations is that you have to hand over all your data to him before you publish anything, so if there's anything he likes, he can do a grand press conference that starts with "I, the Great Zahi Hawass, have discovered X X X... (with a very tiny amount of help, from the people that had the ideas and did all the work)."He's very against a lot of modern scientific techniques, and has many traits of a fake expert, where he pulls random statements out of his ass, which don't really hold up to much scrutiny, and he gets angry if anyone has the audacity to question him since he thinks he's the number one authority on everything archeological.I don't know what his interactions with the BS Italians were - they bypassed his restrictions by doing their scanning from space, because Hawass even blocks totally non-intrusive techniques if he doesn't think he can claim credit for whatever they find.