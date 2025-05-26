International Zahi Hawass is a big POS

Wow is this guy a HUGE piece of shit

He is preventing discovery of some of the most important things in history

It could be a discovery of something that can help humanity and instead, he us lining up his own pockets as much as he can
He is your typical Egyptian conman

Trump needs to threated the Egyptian government to get rid of this guy so we can get some real scientists over there



 
All due respect mi nuh rly big pon videos fam deh a book mi can read or sumn lmk
 
"My friend. My friend. I give you good price, my friend." - Zahi
 
I agree that he's an egotistical bureaucrat who probably sells shit on the black market and also apparently believes in magic because some old vizier wrote so. Egypt is a very corrupt country and he looks the part.

That being said, what do you mean with "He is preventing discovery of some of the most important things in history"?
 
TheMoa said:
I agree that he's an egotistical bureaucrat who probably sells shit on the black market and also apparently believes in magic because some old vizier wrote so. Egypt is a very corrupt country and he looks the part.

That being said, what do you mean with "He is preventing discovery of some of the most important things in history"?
They're not letting people do some digging like under the pyramid
 
You mean because of that Italian's BS conference of "structures" 2 km under the pyramids?
 
TheMoa said:
You mean because of that Italian's BS conference of "structures" 2 km under the pyramids?
Hawass has a long history of getting in the way of anyone he doesn't like doing research on the archeological sites in Egypt. He's a massive egotist who likes to steal credit for other people's work. If people do get permission to study the sites there, one of his stipulations is that you have to hand over all your data to him before you publish anything, so if there's anything he likes, he can do a grand press conference that starts with "I, the Great Zahi Hawass, have discovered X X X... (with a very tiny amount of help, from the people that had the ideas and did all the work)."

He's very against a lot of modern scientific techniques, and has many traits of a fake expert, where he pulls random statements out of his ass, which don't really hold up to much scrutiny, and he gets angry if anyone has the audacity to question him since he thinks he's the number one authority on everything archeological.

I don't know what his interactions with the BS Italians were - they bypassed his restrictions by doing their scanning from space, because Hawass even blocks totally non-intrusive techniques if he doesn't think he can claim credit for whatever they find.
 
jimbob27 said:
Hawass has a long history of getting in the way of anyone he doesn't like doing research on the archeological sites in Egypt. He's a massive egotist who likes to steal credit for other people's work. If people do get permission to study the sites there, one of his stipulations is that you have to hand over all your data to him before you publish anything, so if there's anything he likes, he can do a grand press conference that starts with "I, the Great Zahi Hawass, have discovered X X X... (with a very tiny amount of help, from the people that had the ideas and did all the work)."

He's very against a lot of modern scientific techniques, and has many traits of a fake expert, where he pulls random statements out of his ass, which don't really hold up to much scrutiny, and he gets angry if anyone has the audacity to question him since he thinks he's the number one authority on everything archeological.

I don't know what his interactions with the BS Italians were - they bypassed his restrictions by doing their scanning from space, because Hawass even blocks totally non-intrusive techniques if he doesn't think he can claim credit for whatever they find.
Im not defending Hawass in anything, he's a buffon. His showing on Rogan was an embarrassment

But the thing from Italians is total BS. This old tech with a new application never seen before with results translated trough an AI that show this "amazing structures". The results doesnt show known things about the geologic structure of the plateau (like the water table) but show this "amazing discovery".

The only thing the scientists involved ever published are books about ancient aliens. This seems like grifters doing a stunt, nothing more.
If the guys are serious and really discovered this amazing new tech application they should publish its use in a know cave system, showing it works.
Actually, even better... they could just sell this to any country for spy use. Imagine Israel mapping the whole Hamas tunnel system. Any country would want the tech to map bunkers and nuclear silos. With that money they could fund any research they ever want to do for the rest of their lives.

I get mad because there are real scientists trying to do real research with very limited funding. But them some grifters goes viral with some fake ass shit and here we are
 
