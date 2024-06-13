  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Television Zack Snyder's TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (Teaser Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,183
Reaction score
18,925
Update: June 13, 2024

Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's TWILIGHT OF THE GODS; Premieres Sept. 19 on Netflix

The animated series brings Zack Snyder’s daring and spectacular vision of ancient Norse mythology to life, and features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stoll, among others. Twilight of the Gods coming to Netflix on September 19, 2024.

 
This looks like Snyder pitched a mature violent big budget Norse mythology show to Netflix, and Netflix said, how about we take your story boards and cheaply animate them into a show for children.

Or Snyder had nothing to do with the project, and Netflix just slapped his name on it for the marketing value.
 
