Update: June 13, 2024
Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's TWILIGHT OF THE GODS; Premieres Sept. 19 on Netflix
The animated series brings Zack Snyder’s daring and spectacular vision of ancient Norse mythology to life, and features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stoll, among others. Twilight of the Gods coming to Netflix on September 19, 2024.
